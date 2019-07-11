ATV powertrain manufacturers are utilizing various techniques to enhance the overall performance of ATV powertrain systems. For instance, the development of two-stage transaxle for ATVs has improved the overall performance of the transmission systems by reducing the rotating inertial mass. Optimum manufacturing techniques and materials are also being used to reduce the weight of the transaxle which will help in achieving superior acceleration. These advances in ATV powertrain will contribute to the demand for all-terrain vehicle transmission systems during the next five years. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (utility ATV and sport ATV) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005294/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market is highly competitive with major vendors such as AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., BRP, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Polaris Industries, Inc., TEAM Industries, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. are competing on the basis of price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"North America is expected to account for the highest ATV transmission system market share throughout the forecast period. The high popularity and demand for off-road vehicles in the US and Canada and the presence of numerous off-road adventure activities in North America will drive the need for ATV transmission systems during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market vendors

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd. operates in four segments which include, AISIN Seiki Group, AISIN Takaoka Group, AISIN AW Group, and ADVICS Group. The company offers an RWD 4-speed automatic transmission with a transfer box for recreational vehicles and light trucks.

BRP

BRP runs its operations through four segments: year-round products, seasonal products, parts, accessories and clothing, and propulsion system. Its key offerings include Outlander, which the company offers in two versions, namely 450 and 570.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. runs its operations through four segments, which include, motorcycle business, automobile business, financial services business, and power product and other businesses. The company offers ATVs under the sport and utility segments.

Polaris Industries, Inc.

Polaris Industries, Inc. runs its operations through five segments which are, ORV/snowmobiles, motorcycles, adjacent global markets, aftermarket, and boats. The company offers RANGER ATVs in multiple seating configurations such as three-seat, two-seat, crew, and special editions.

TEAM Industries

TEAM Industries runs its operations through three segments: engineered products, proprietary products, and make-to-print products. The company provides transmissions and transaxles for the recreational and utility vehicle markets worldwide.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. runs its operations through five segments: motorcycles, marine products, power products, industrial machinery and robots, and others. The company offers ATVs under the sport and utility categories.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., CIE Automotive SA, Donghee Industrial Co. Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV, Webasto SE, and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. as the leading players in the global automotive panoramic sunroof market.

Global Automotive Emblem Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies CIE Automotive SA, Koch Industries Inc., Ningbo Huaxiang Electronics Co. Ltd., Tokairika Co. Ltd. and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. as the leading players in the global automotive emblem market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005294/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com.