

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release May figures for home loans, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The number of home loans is expected to sink 1.0 percent on month after falling 1.1 percent in April, while the value of loans is called flat after climbing 1.0 percent in the previous month. Investment lending is tipped to rise 0.5 percent after sliding 2.2 percent a month earlier.



Japan will see May results for its tertiary industry index, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.1 percent on month following the 0.8 percent increase in April.



New Zealand will provide June numbers for credit card spending; in May, overall card spending was up 0.2 percent and retail card spending fell 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX