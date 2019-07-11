

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - International hotel chain Marriott International Inc. (MAR) was sued by the District of Columbia for allegedly charging hidden resort fees to increase profit.



Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against Marriott for hiding the true price of hotel rooms from consumers and charging hidden resort fees to increase profits.



The lawsuit alleges that Marriott's deceptive and misleading pricing practices and failure to disclose fees harmed consumers and violated the District's consumer protection laws. The lawsuit seeks to force Marriott to advertise the true prices of its hotel rooms up-front, provide monetary relief to tens of thousands of harmed District consumers, and pay civil penalties.



'Marriott reaped hundreds of millions of dollars in profit by deceiving consumers about the true price of its hotel rooms,' said AG Racine. 'Bait-and-switch advertising and deceptive pricing practices are illegal. With this lawsuit, we are seeking monetary relief for tens of thousands of District consumers who paid hidden resort fees and to force Marriott to be fully transparent about their prices so consumers can make informed decisions when booking hotel rooms.'



The complaint says that Marriott conceals the true total price of hotel rooms by advertising one rate, then charging mandatory 'resort fees,' 'amenity fees,' or 'destination fees' on top of the advertised price. About 189 Marriott hotels charge these hidden fees, which range from $9 to as much as $95 per room per day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX