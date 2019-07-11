The middle ear implants sector has undergone significant technological advancements which have led to an increase in adoption among end-users. Vendors are offering partially as well as fully implantable devices which remain entirely hidden under the skin. These implants can be embedded through minimally invasive procedures under local anesthesia in a procedure room or outpatient clinic. Moreover, with the reduction of size and improvement in the reliability of electronic components, the efficiency and performance of such implantable devices have improved. Such technological advancements will further boost the middle ear implant market growth over the next five years. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (electromagnetic middle ear implants and piezoelectric middle ear implants), application (sensorineural hearing loss, conductive hearing loss, and mixed hearing loss) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005032/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global middle ear implants market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global middle ear implants market 2019-2023 is highly competitive with major vendors such as Cochlear Ltd., Envoy Medical Corporation, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, and Ototronix, competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"Government initiatives, rapid urbanization in developing countries, and technological advances are some of the major aspects that are expected to contribute largely to the growth of the middle ear implants market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five middle ear implants market vendors

Cochlear Ltd.

Cochlear Ltd. runs its operations through two segments cochlear implants and acoustics. The company's offerings include Carina, which is a fully implantable middle-ear implant. There is no external device, as all the technology remains hidden under the skin, making it a 100% invisible.

Envoy Medical Corporation

Envoy Medical Corporation's key offerings include ESTEEM. This device has three components, namely, the esteem sensor, the esteem sound processor, and the esteem driver, all of which work simultaneously to allow a natural hearing. This device works without any microphones and other devices in the ear canal that would block the natural path of sound.

MED-EL Medical Electronics

MED-EL Medical Electronics' key offerings include VIBRANT SOUNDBRIDGE. It is a unique middle ear implant system, which is ideal for individuals who do not experience any improvement with hearing aids or cannot use them for medical reasons.

Medtronic

Medtronic runs its operations through four segments, Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company's key offerings include TORP and PORP. Under TORP, Medtronic offers a wide variety of total ossicular reconstruction prosthesis designs for middle ear implants. PORP provides a wide variety of partial ossicular reconstruction prosthesis designs for middle ear implants.

Olympus Corporation

Olympus Corporation runs its operations through four segments Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. Its key offerings include OtoMimix, Stapes Prosthesis, and Ossicular Chain Reconstruction (OCR) Prostheses. OtoMimix enables easy and rapid management of ossiculoplasty with a stable hydroxylapatite biocompatible cement. The Stapes Prosthesis is available in a wide range of clinical materials and shapes. OCR Prostheses, provide innovative implants and PORP and TORP prostheses in a variety of materials to meet surgeons' preferences.

Ototronix

Ototronix key offerings include MAXUM. It is a revolutionary middle ear implant system, which consists of a small rare-earth magnet that is implanted on the bones of the middle ear along with an advanced sound processor, which is worn in the ear canal. The implantation procedure is minimally invasive and therefore, can be performed under local anesthesia in an outpatient clinic or procedure room.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Hearing Implants Market 2018-2022 The market research study identifies Cochlear, MED-EL, Sonova, and William Demant as the leading players in the global hearing implants market.

Global Cochlear Implants Market 2018-2022 The market research study identifies Cochlear, MED-EL, Nurotron Biotechnology, Sonova, and William Demant as the leading players in the global cochlear implants market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005032/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com