

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) said it lowered its 2019 earnings before taxes or EBT margin outlook to around 3% from the prior target of around 6%.



Krones still expects an unchanged revenue growth target of 3% in 2019.



The company noted that the revenue growth in the first six month of 2019 were still satisfactory. But, the earnings before tax for the period will be significantly below its expectations.



The company said, 'The profitability of Krones is influenced by high costs, in particular the material cost ratio, remains on high level. Krones expected that the weaker economic outlook in other important industries in 2019 would have resulted in an easing in the increasing of material costs.'



Krones keeps its mid term targets. The company expects a year-on-year revenue growth of 3% to 5% without acquisition effects, an EBT margin of 6% to 8% and a working capital to revenue ratio of 22% to 24%.



The company will publish the interim report as of June 30th of 2019 by 25th of July 2019.



