TOKYO, July 11, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Client Computing Limited today announced the launch of five new models in the Fujitsu Notebook LIFEBOOK series of enterprise notebooks, five new models in the Fujitsu Desktop ESPRIMO series of desktop PCs, and two new models in the Fujitsu Workstation CELSIUS series of workstations. Sales of the new models will be rolled out in Japan starting from today.Main Features of the New Products1. Enhanced lineup of LIFEBOOK notebooks, featuring the latest OS and CPUsFujitsu has added five models to its lineup that feature the latest 8th generation Intel Core processors, consisting of the ultralight slim convertible LIFEBOOK U939X/B, the ultralight and ultra-slim mobile LIFEBOOK U939/B, and the ultra-mobile LIFEBOOK S938/B, all with 13.3-inch displays, as well as the LIFEBOOK A749/B and LIFEBOOK A579/B, both with 15.6-inch displays. All of these new models feature the latest version of Windows 10, the May 2019 Update, which has added features, such as Windows Sandbox, which makes it possible to test software in a one-time desktop environment, and the Windows Light Theme, which enables the customization of the desktop environment, providing an optimal mobile work environment for customers.2. Enhanced lineup of ESPRIMO desktop PCs and CELSIUS workstationsFor the ESPRIMO lineup of desktop PCs, Fujitsu is adding five models, consisting of the ultra-compact ESPRIMO Q558/B, the compact ESPRIMO D958/B, ESPRIMO D588/B and ESPRIMO D558/B, and the all-in-one ESPRIMO K558/B. For the CELSIUS lineup of workstations, Fujitsu is adding the compact CELSIUS J580 and the mini-tower format CELSIUS W580. All models feature the latest version of Windows 10, the May 2019 Update, and the latest 9th generation Intel Core processors.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release can be found at https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/2019/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.