AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - A (CI2) AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - A: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jul-2019 / 06:17 CET/CEST *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - A DEALING DATE: 10/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 531.0165 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 290325 CODE: CI2 ISIN: LU1681043086

July 11, 2019 00:18 ET (04:18 GMT)