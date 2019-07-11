Guidewire platform to help MACIF transform its business, increase operational efficiency, and support digital strategy; GFT to support implementation

Groupe Macif (MACIF), French mutual insurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform general insurers rely upon, today announced that MACIF has selected Guidewire InsurancePlatform, delivered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution via Guidewire Cloud. The first Guidewire Cloud customer in France and Europe, MACIF selected InsurancePlatform* to replace their legacy systems and transform their entire book of business as well as enable new partnerships with white-labeling capabilities. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting alliance member, GFT, has been selected to support the implementation programme.

"Our ambition is to build a modern, efficient organization that is firmly mutualist and recognized for being competitive, with accessible insurance solutions for our members throughout their lives," said Yann Arnaud, Head of P&C Products, Economics, Performance Risks, Groupe Macif. "Guidewire InsurancePlatform supports this goal, and Guidewire's ambitious roadmap for upgrades via Guidewire Cloud has reinforced our choice, as well as the ease of implementation of its digital products and their perfect fit with our business needs."

Guidewire InsurancePlatform will enable MACIF to:

Support an omnichannel digital strategy by creating innovative, flexible digital insurance solutions;

Increase responsiveness to changing market need through faster development and delivery of products;

Provide straightforward and simplified training for employees through easier, intuitive core system processes, and

Achieve significant savings in project costs and duration through modernized, streamlined core systems.

"We undertook a long vendor selection among the P&C solution vendors in France and identified Guidewire for the completeness of its technology and its leadership in the French market compared to other solutions," commented Yann Arnaud. "Our selection has been validated already in that, with GFT, we have implemented successfully Core and Digital products for our commercial motor line of business within 10 months, including full adoption of the out of the box features."

"A clear proof-point of our traction in the insurance market is our cooperation with MACIF and Guidewire. We successfully combined our European delivery capacity with our deep knowledge of Guidewire from our existing Canadian operation to deliver a really disruptive solution the first Guidewire Cloud implementation in Europe," commented Marika Lulay, CEO of GFT.

"We thank MACIF for selecting Guidewire, and for their vote of confidence in our cloud services capabilities," said Keith Stonell, Managing Director, EMEA, Guidewire. "We look forward to collaborating with MACIF as they work towards their objective of modernising their business and positioning themselves to provide differentiated and rich digital products and services to their members."

*MACIF selected Guidewire PolicyCenter, Guidewire Client Data Management, Guidewire Rating Management, Guidewire ClaimCenter, and Guidewire BillingCenter as its new underwriting, policy administration, client data, rating, claims, and billing management systems. The company also chose Guidewire DataHub and Guidewire InfoCenter for enterprise-wide data management and business intelligence. In addition, MACIF selected Guidewire EnterpriseEngage to support omnichannel digital service to its customers and vendors.

About MACIF

MACIF is an insurance group, with mutual benefit values. With more than 10,000 employees, multi-disciplinary Macif group provides auto, home, health, and life insurance to more than 5.4 million members. It also offers financial services such as bank, credit, and savings accounts. In 2018, revenue of Macif group was 6.2 billion euros.

About GFT

GFT is driving the digital transformation of the world's leading financial institutions. Other sectors, such as industry and insurance, also leverage GFT's strong consulting and implementation skills across all aspects of pioneering technologies, such as cloud engineering, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things for Industry 4.0, and blockchain.

With its in-depth technological expertise, strong partnerships and scalable IT solutions, GFT increases productivity in software development. This provides clients with faster access to new IT applications and innovative business models, while also reducing risk.

Founded in 1987 and located in 13 countries to ensure close proximity to its clients, GFT employs over 5,000 people. GFT provides them with career opportunities in all areas of software engineering and innovation. The GFT Technologies SE share is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker: GFT-XE).

www.gft.com

About Guidewire Cloud

Guidewire Cloud is the optimal way to experience the power of Guidewire InsurancePlatform, combining Guidewire software, services, and ecosystem in a scalable SaaS model. It scales according to use, provides cost predictability, and transfers IT risk to Guidewire. Expert Guidewire teams and our SaaS-certified partners provide implementation services, security, ongoing management, and regular updates. All Guidewire products are available via Guidewire Cloud, which is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

