mGage Collaborates with Oracle Marketing Cloud to Deliver Optimized Omni-Channel Marketing and Make Mobile Marketing Easier

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mGage, a Vivial company and Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced today that it has integrated with the Oracle Responsys SMS Public Aggregator Network (SPAN) to provide an easier way for organizations around the world to manage their SMS campaigns.



Oracle's SPAN portal, available within the Oracle Marketing Cloud, offers customers an easy to use, self-service application where they can directly find, request and manage SMS services based on their needs and preferences. The result is a more optimal customer experience, increased conversion rates and an overall better return on investment.

"Oracle is a true leader in this market and we are proud to have worked closely with them for the past 10 years," says Denisse Goldbarg, COO, mGage. "Expanding our relationship to leverage SPAN is yet another way we help our clients maximize their mobile marketing initiatives."

mGage has been an Oracle partner for a decade and is pleased to continue that relationship through the SPAN program. mGage offers Oracle Responsys customers best of breed global and domestic carrier connections coupled with a dedicated support team that has the technical knowledge and expertise these international companies demand. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure ensures the highest delivery rates providing superior performance.

About mGage, a Vivial Company

mGage is a global mobile engagement provider helping brands create powerful and interactive connections with customers. We partner with enterprises to deliver high volume time-sensitive promotional and transactional messages across key messaging channels including SMS, MMS and RCS. We serve 1,000+ enterprises and are a trusted connection for more than 600 carriers across the globe. Our broad and deep expertise in the ever-changing mobile technology industry makes us sought-after experts, trusted advisors and the go-to partner for innovative companies that look to use mobile to their best competitive advantage. For more information, visit mGage.com .

