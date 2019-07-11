sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,85 Euro		-0,01
-0,06 %
WKN: 729700 ISIN: DE0007297004 Ticker-Symbol: SZU 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SUEDZUCKER AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUEDZUCKER AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,76
15,91
10.07.
15,55
15,70
07:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUEDZUCKER AG
SUEDZUCKER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUEDZUCKER AG15,85-0,06 %
FN Beta