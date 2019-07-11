Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

June 19 June 18 Change Jan- June 2019 Jan- June 2018 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 122,349 142,016 -14% 809,621 845,132 -4% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles 235,833 239,935 -2% 1,166,103 1,190,328 -2%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

Truck traffic in June 2019 is down 14% compared to June 2018, mainly due to the impact of weakness in the automotive sector, which has been slow to restart after spring shutdowns. Express courier flows continue to hold up well. Since the beginning of the year, nearly 810,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on Le Shuttle Freight services (down 4%).

In June 2019, Passenger Shuttles transported 235,833 passenger vehicles, down 2% compared to June 2018, in a politically uncertain UK market. Since 1 January 2019, nearly 1,166,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle.

In this challenging environment, Eurotunnel continues to strengthen its commercial position.

The Group's half-year results will be published on Tuesday 23 July before the markets open. July traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 13 August before the markets open.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005787/en/

Contacts:

For UK media enquiriescontact

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For investor enquiries contact

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com