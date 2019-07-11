Regulatory News:
June 19
June 18
Change
Jan-
June 2019
Jan-
June 2018
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
122,349
142,016
-14%
809,621
845,132
-4%
Passenger Shuttles
Passenger vehicles
235,833
239,935
-2%
1,166,103
1,190,328
-2%
* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.
Truck traffic in June 2019 is down 14% compared to June 2018, mainly due to the impact of weakness in the automotive sector, which has been slow to restart after spring shutdowns. Express courier flows continue to hold up well. Since the beginning of the year, nearly 810,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on Le Shuttle Freight services (down 4%).
In June 2019, Passenger Shuttles transported 235,833 passenger vehicles, down 2% compared to June 2018, in a politically uncertain UK market. Since 1 January 2019, nearly 1,166,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle.
In this challenging environment, Eurotunnel continues to strengthen its commercial position.
The Group's half-year results will be published on Tuesday 23 July before the markets open. July traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 13 August before the markets open.
