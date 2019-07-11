Real Estate Brokerage Firm New York Residence, Inc. Visits Croatia

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Residence, Inc., a world-renowned real estate brokerage firm, is pleased to announce that Mr. Richard Pino, Chief Financial Officer and Associate Broker, will be traveling in Croatia from August 2nd through August 13, 2019 to meet with customers.

Mr. Richard Pino, Chief Financial Officer, said this is his fifth trip to Croatia to meet with existing and potential customers who continuously show a strong interest in purchasing property in New York. Mr. Pino will be in Rovinj on August 2nd and August 7th through August 13th. Richard will also be in Split from August 3rd through August 6th. Private appointments may be arranged in advance by sending an email to Mr. Pino at rpino@nyr.com.

Real Estate Brokerage Is Still A Relationship Business. Real estate professionals need to be willing to travel to meet with customers at their request. Customers can easily find information by surfing many third-party real estate websites, but in-person and phone communication is still the most important interaction to educate customers about potential real estate acquisitions, Richard added.

Over the last decade, Mr. Pino has traveled to Croatia, Italy, Columbia, Panama, China, Hong Kong, Russia, Ireland, and throughout the US to meet with customers, real estate professionals, and to represent New York Residence at international trade shows.

New York Residence was ranked within the top five of Manhattan Boutique Firms in the years 2014 through 2016. In addition, New York Residence was ranked number 20 in closed transactions amongst all firm sizes. In 2018, New York Residence was ranked number 22 in listing dollar volume amongst all firm sizes.

New York Residence is a real estate brokerage firm that was formed in February 2005, and specializes in advisory services, residential, commercial, and investment property brokerage sales and rentals for the international and domestic markets. It maintains three offices in New York, with international offices located in Hong Kong, Seoul, and Singapore. New York Residence' corporate headquarters is located at 1501 Broadway, 26th floor, in the iconic Paramount Building in the heart of Times Square.

