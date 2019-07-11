SDV 2025 ZDP PLC (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: Annual Financial Report 11-Jul-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SDV 2025 ZDP plc Annual Report For the year ended 30 April 2019 Registered Number: 11031268 This Report and Accounts should be read in conjunction with the Report and Accounts of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ("SDV"). Strategic Report The Strategic Report has been prepared in accordance with Section 414A of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"). Its purpose is to inform members of the Company and help them understand how the Directors have performed their duty under Section 172 of the Act to promote the success of the Company. Chairman's Statement The Chairman's report on the Group's activities for the year ended 30 April 2019 is contained within the Annual Report of SDV. A copy of the full SDV Annual Report can be found on the Investment Manager's website, www.chelvertonam.com [1] or is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") which is situated at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm [2]. Howard Myles Chairman 10 July 2019 Investment Manager's Report For details of the Group's activities, development and performance during the year to 30 April 2019 shareholders should refer to the Annual Report of SDV, which can be found on the Investment Manager's website, www.chelvertonam.com [1] or is available for inspection at the NSM, which is situated at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm [2]. David Horner Chelverton Asset Management Limited 10 July 2019 Other Statutory Information Company Activities, Strategy & Business Model SDV 2025 ZDP plc ("SDVP" or the "Company") was incorporated on 25 October 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of SDV, together referred to as the "Group". SDVP was especially formed for the issuing of Zero Dividend Preference ("ZDP") shares. It raised GBP10,980,000 before expenses on 8 January 2018 by the conversion of ZDP's from Chelverton Small Companies ZDP PLC ("SDVP") of 10,977,747 ZDP shares and GBP1,802,000 before expenses on 8 January 2018 by a placing of 1,802,336 ZDP shares, which are listed on the UK Official List and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange. Pursuant to a loan agreement between SDVP and SDV, SDVP has lent the proceeds of ZDP share placings to SDV. The loan is non-interest bearing and is repayable three business days before the ZDP share redemption date of 30 April 2025, or if required by SDVP, at any time prior to that date in order to repay the ZDP share entitlement. The funds are to be managed in accordance with the investment policy of SDV. SDVP investment objective & policy The objective of SDVP is to provide the final capital entitlement of the ZDP shares to the holders of the ZDP shares at the redemption date of 30 April 2025. The proceeds of the placing of the ZDP shares have been lent to SDV under a loan agreement and the funds are managed in accordance with the investment policy of SDV, which is as follows (as extracted from the Annual Report of SDV): · The Company will invest in equities in order to achieve its investment objectives, which are to provide both income and capital growth, predominantly through investment in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange Main Market or traded on AIM. · The Company will not invest in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities or any similar securities convertible into shares; nor will it invest in the securities or other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. Capital Structure & Contribution Agreement SDVP has a capital structure comprising unlisted Ordinary shares and ZDP shares listed on the Official List and traded on the London Stock Exchange by way of a standard listing. SDVP is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDV which is a closed-ended investment company. On 8 January 2018, 10,977,747 ZDP shares were converted from SDVP at 100p per share, and 1,802,336 ZDP shares were placed at 100p per share and this raised a net total of GBP12.4 million. On 11 April 2018, SDVP placed an additional 1,419,917 ZDP shares at 103p per share and this raised a net total of GBP1.4 million. On 10 May 2018, SDVP placed an additional 100,000 ZDP shares at 104p per share and this raised a net total of GBP104,500. On 15 May 2018, SDVP placed an additional 200,000 ZDP shares at 105p per share and this raised a net total of GBP208,500. A contribution agreement between SDV and SDVP has also been made whereby SDV will undertake to contribute such funds as would ensure that SDVP will have in aggregate sufficient assets on 30 April 2025 to satisfy the final capital entitlement of the ZDP shares of 133.18p per share, being GBP19,311,100 in total. This assumes that the parent company and the Company have sufficient assets as at 30 April 2025 to repay the ZDP shares. To this extent the Company is reliant upon the investment performance of the parent company and subject to the principal risks as set out in the Annual Report of SDV. To protect the interests of ZDP shareholders, the loan agreement contains a restriction on the Group incurring any other borrowings (other than short-term indebtedness in the normal course of business, such as when settling share transactions) except where such borrowings are for the purpose of paying the final capital entitlement due to holders of ZDP shares. The value of the Group's net assets would have to fall by 34.3% (2018: 27.8%) for it to be unable to meet the full capital repayment entitlement of the ZDP shares on the scheduled repayment date of 30 April 2025. Performance The Board reviews performance by reference to a number of key performance indicators ("KPIs") and considers that the most relevant KPI is that which communicates the financial performance and strength of the Company as a whole being: · Total return per ZDP share This is set out below: 2019 2018 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Return - 4.02p 4.02p - 1.21p 1.21p per ZDP share Further KPIs for the parent company can be found in SDV's Annual Report. Principal Risks and Uncertainties Facing the Company Due to the Company's dependence on SDV to repay the loan and provide a contribution to meet the capital entitlement of the ZDP shareholders other risks faced by the Company are considered to be the same as for SDV and these are defined in note 23 of SDV's Annual Report. Employees, Environmental, Human Rights and Community Issues The Board recognises the requirement under Section 414C of the Act to detail information about employees, environmental, human rights and community issues, including information about any policies it had in relation to these matters and the effectiveness of these policies. The Company has no employees and the Board is comprised entirely of non-executive Directors. Day-to-day management of the Company and SDV is delegated to the Investment Manager (details of the respective management agreements are set out in the Director's Report of SDV's Annual Report). The Company itself has no environmental, human rights or community policies. However in carrying out its activities in relationships with suppliers, by way of SDV, the Company aims to conduct itself responsibly, ethically and fairly. Current and Future Developments The current and future developments of the Company can be reviewed as part of the Group's activities for the year ended 30 April 2019 by reference to the Annual Report and financial statements of SDV. Dividends The Directors do not recommend the payment of a final dividend in respect of the year ended 30 April 2019. Gender Diversity The Board of Directors of the Company comprised three male Directors during the year to 30 April 2019. While the Board recognises the benefit of diversity the key criteria for the appointment of new directors will be the appropriate skills and experience in the interest of shareholder value. The Directors are satisfied that the Board currently contains members with an appropriate breadth of skills and experience. No new appointments to the Board have been made or are contemplated at present. On behalf of the Board Howard Myles 10 July 2019 Board of Directors The Directors are: Howard Myles*+ was a partner in Ernst & Young from 2001 to 2007 and was responsible for the Investment Funds Corporate Advisory Team. He was previously with UBS Warburg from 1987 to 2001. Mr Myles began his career in stockbroking in 1971 as an equity salesman and in 1975 joined Touche Ross & Co, where he qualified as a chartered accountant. In 1978 he joined W Greenwell & Co in the corporate broking team and in 1987 moved to SG Warburg Securities, where he was involved in a wide range of commercial and industrial transactions in addition to leading Warburg's corporate finance function for investment funds. He is now a non-executive director of Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited, JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC, The Forest Company Limited and BBGI SICAV S.A. Mr Myles was appointed to the Board of SDVP on 25 October 2017 and has been a director of the parent company, SDV since 2011. He is Audit Committee Chairman of SDV.

