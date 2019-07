DJ SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: Annual Financial Report

SDV 2025 ZDP PLC (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: Annual Financial Report 11-Jul-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SDV 2025 ZDP plc Annual Report For the year ended 30 April 2019 Registered Number: 11031268 This Report and Accounts should be read in conjunction with the Report and Accounts of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ("SDV"). Strategic Report The Strategic Report has been prepared in accordance with Section 414A of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"). Its purpose is to inform members of the Company and help them understand how the Directors have performed their duty under Section 172 of the Act to promote the success of the Company. Chairman's Statement The Chairman's report on the Group's activities for the year ended 30 April 2019 is contained within the Annual Report of SDV. A copy of the full SDV Annual Report can be found on the Investment Manager's website, www.chelvertonam.com [1] or is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") which is situated at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm [2]. Howard Myles Chairman 10 July 2019 Investment Manager's Report For details of the Group's activities, development and performance during the year to 30 April 2019 shareholders should refer to the Annual Report of SDV, which can be found on the Investment Manager's website, www.chelvertonam.com [1] or is available for inspection at the NSM, which is situated at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm [2]. David Horner Chelverton Asset Management Limited 10 July 2019 Other Statutory Information Company Activities, Strategy & Business Model SDV 2025 ZDP plc ("SDVP" or the "Company") was incorporated on 25 October 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of SDV, together referred to as the "Group". SDVP was especially formed for the issuing of Zero Dividend Preference ("ZDP") shares. It raised GBP10,980,000 before expenses on 8 January 2018 by the conversion of ZDP's from Chelverton Small Companies ZDP PLC ("SDVP") of 10,977,747 ZDP shares and GBP1,802,000 before expenses on 8 January 2018 by a placing of 1,802,336 ZDP shares, which are listed on the UK Official List and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange. Pursuant to a loan agreement between SDVP and SDV, SDVP has lent the proceeds of ZDP share placings to SDV. The loan is non-interest bearing and is repayable three business days before the ZDP share redemption date of 30 April 2025, or if required by SDVP, at any time prior to that date in order to repay the ZDP share entitlement. The funds are to be managed in accordance with the investment policy of SDV. SDVP investment objective & policy The objective of SDVP is to provide the final capital entitlement of the ZDP shares to the holders of the ZDP shares at the redemption date of 30 April 2025. The proceeds of the placing of the ZDP shares have been lent to SDV under a loan agreement and the funds are managed in accordance with the investment policy of SDV, which is as follows (as extracted from the Annual Report of SDV): · The Company will invest in equities in order to achieve its investment objectives, which are to provide both income and capital growth, predominantly through investment in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange Main Market or traded on AIM. · The Company will not invest in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities or any similar securities convertible into shares; nor will it invest in the securities or other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. Capital Structure & Contribution Agreement SDVP has a capital structure comprising unlisted Ordinary shares and ZDP shares listed on the Official List and traded on the London Stock Exchange by way of a standard listing. SDVP is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDV which is a closed-ended investment company. On 8 January 2018, 10,977,747 ZDP shares were converted from SDVP at 100p per share, and 1,802,336 ZDP shares were placed at 100p per share and this raised a net total of GBP12.4 million. On 11 April 2018, SDVP placed an additional 1,419,917 ZDP shares at 103p per share and this raised a net total of GBP1.4 million. On 10 May 2018, SDVP placed an additional 100,000 ZDP shares at 104p per share and this raised a net total of GBP104,500. On 15 May 2018, SDVP placed an additional 200,000 ZDP shares at 105p per share and this raised a net total of GBP208,500. A contribution agreement between SDV and SDVP has also been made whereby SDV will undertake to contribute such funds as would ensure that SDVP will have in aggregate sufficient assets on 30 April 2025 to satisfy the final capital entitlement of the ZDP shares of 133.18p per share, being GBP19,311,100 in total. This assumes that the parent company and the Company have sufficient assets as at 30 April 2025 to repay the ZDP shares. To this extent the Company is reliant upon the investment performance of the parent company and subject to the principal risks as set out in the Annual Report of SDV. To protect the interests of ZDP shareholders, the loan agreement contains a restriction on the Group incurring any other borrowings (other than short-term indebtedness in the normal course of business, such as when settling share transactions) except where such borrowings are for the purpose of paying the final capital entitlement due to holders of ZDP shares. The value of the Group's net assets would have to fall by 34.3% (2018: 27.8%) for it to be unable to meet the full capital repayment entitlement of the ZDP shares on the scheduled repayment date of 30 April 2025. Performance The Board reviews performance by reference to a number of key performance indicators ("KPIs") and considers that the most relevant KPI is that which communicates the financial performance and strength of the Company as a whole being: · Total return per ZDP share This is set out below: 2019 2018 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Return - 4.02p 4.02p - 1.21p 1.21p per ZDP share Further KPIs for the parent company can be found in SDV's Annual Report. Principal Risks and Uncertainties Facing the Company Due to the Company's dependence on SDV to repay the loan and provide a contribution to meet the capital entitlement of the ZDP shareholders other risks faced by the Company are considered to be the same as for SDV and these are defined in note 23 of SDV's Annual Report. Employees, Environmental, Human Rights and Community Issues The Board recognises the requirement under Section 414C of the Act to detail information about employees, environmental, human rights and community issues, including information about any policies it had in relation to these matters and the effectiveness of these policies. The Company has no employees and the Board is comprised entirely of non-executive Directors. Day-to-day management of the Company and SDV is delegated to the Investment Manager (details of the respective management agreements are set out in the Director's Report of SDV's Annual Report). The Company itself has no environmental, human rights or community policies. However in carrying out its activities in relationships with suppliers, by way of SDV, the Company aims to conduct itself responsibly, ethically and fairly. Current and Future Developments The current and future developments of the Company can be reviewed as part of the Group's activities for the year ended 30 April 2019 by reference to the Annual Report and financial statements of SDV. Dividends The Directors do not recommend the payment of a final dividend in respect of the year ended 30 April 2019. Gender Diversity The Board of Directors of the Company comprised three male Directors during the year to 30 April 2019. While the Board recognises the benefit of diversity the key criteria for the appointment of new directors will be the appropriate skills and experience in the interest of shareholder value. The Directors are satisfied that the Board currently contains members with an appropriate breadth of skills and experience. No new appointments to the Board have been made or are contemplated at present. On behalf of the Board Howard Myles 10 July 2019 Board of Directors The Directors are: Howard Myles*+ was a partner in Ernst & Young from 2001 to 2007 and was responsible for the Investment Funds Corporate Advisory Team. He was previously with UBS Warburg from 1987 to 2001. Mr Myles began his career in stockbroking in 1971 as an equity salesman and in 1975 joined Touche Ross & Co, where he qualified as a chartered accountant. In 1978 he joined W Greenwell & Co in the corporate broking team and in 1987 moved to SG Warburg Securities, where he was involved in a wide range of commercial and industrial transactions in addition to leading Warburg's corporate finance function for investment funds. He is now a non-executive director of Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited, JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC, The Forest Company Limited and BBGI SICAV S.A. Mr Myles was appointed to the Board of SDVP on 25 October 2017 and has been a director of the parent company, SDV since 2011. He is Audit Committee Chairman of SDV.

William van Heesewijk began his career with Lloyds Bank International in 1981, working for both the merchant banking and investment management arms. He has been involved in the investment trust industry since 1987 in various capacities. During his tenure with Fidelity Investments International, Gartmore Investment Management PLC, BFS Investments PLC and Chelverton, he managed several launches of onshore and offshore investment funds, including a number of roll-overs and reconstructions involving complex capital structures and across several geographic regions. His roles involved business development, project management, sales compliance and marketing. He was a member of the Association of Investment Companies Managers forum. Mr van Heesewijk was appointed to the Board of SDVP on 25 October 2017 and has been a director of the parent company, SDV since 2005. Andrew Watkins*+ has a wealth of experience in the investment trust industry across many sectors since the early 1990s. He has over 25 years' experience in various senior roles with Invesco Perpetual, Jupiter and Flemings and has served as an NED on the Board of an asset management company and the KI Financials Master Fund, a Hedge Fund-of-Funds. He is currently a non-executive director of F&C UK High Income Trust PLC. Mr Watkins was appointed to the Board of SDVP on 6 September 2018 and also been a director of the parent company, SDV from the same date. * Independent of the Investment Manager Investment Manager, Secretary and Registrar Investment Manager: Chelverton Asset Management Limited ('Chelverton') Chelverton was formed in 1998 by David Horner, who has considerable experience of analysing investments and working with smaller companies. Chelverton is largely owned by its employees. Chelverton is a specialist fund manager focused on UK mid and small companies and has a successful track record. At 30 April 2019, Chelverton had total funds under management of approximately GBP1,080 million including two investment trust companies and two OEICs. The fund management team comprises David Horner, David Taylor, Edward Booth and James Baker. Chelverton is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Administrator and Corporate Secretary: Maitland Administration Services Limited Maitland Administration Services Limited provides company secretarial and administrative services for the Group. The Maitland group provides administration and regulatory oversight solutions for a wide range of investment companies. Registrar: Share Registrars Limited Share Registrars Limited is a CREST registrar established in 2004. The Company provides registration services to over 220 client companies. Directors' Report The Directors present their Report and the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2019. The comparative period covers the period from incorporation on 25 October 2017 to 30 April 2018. The Company's registered number is 11031268. Directors Directors who served during the year ended 30 April 2019, all of whom are non-executive were as follows: H Myles D Harris (resigned 6 September 2018) W van Heesewijk A Watkins (appointed 6 September 2018) Biographical details of the Directors are given on page 6. Under the Company's Articles of Association, Directors are required to retire at the first Annual General Meeting ("AGM") following their appointment, and thereafter at three-yearly intervals. The forthcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be SDVP's second AGM, therefore, in accordance with the Articles of Association Mr van Heesewijk and Mr Watkins will be required to stand for re-election at the 2019 AGM. None of the Directors nor any persons connected with them had a material interest in any of the Company's transactions, arrangements or agreements during the year, except Mr van Heesewijk who by virtue of his employment with Chelverton (until March 2019) was interested in the Investment Management Agreement with the parent company. None of the Directors has or has had any interest in any transaction which is or was unusual in its nature or conditions or significant to the business of the Company, and which was effected by the Company during the current financial year. There have been no loans or guarantees from the Company to any Director at any time during the year or thereafter. The Company's Articles of Association provide the Directors of the Company, subject to the provisions of UK legislation, with an indemnity in respect of liabilities which they may sustain or incur in connection with their appointment. Save for this, there are no qualifying third party indemnities in place. Formal performance evaluation of the Directors and the Board has been carried out and the Board considers that all of the Directors contribute effectively and have the skills and experience relevant to the future leadership and direction of the Company. The rules concerning the appointment and replacement of Directors are contained in the Company's Articles of Association. Corporate Governance A formal statement on Corporate Governance is set out on page 10 below. Share Capital At the date of this report, the issued share capital of the Company comprised of 50,000 Ordinary shares and 14,500,000 ZDP shares. 50,000 Ordinary shares of GBP1, each partly paid as to 25p (and each of which have been issued to SDV), represent 0.35% of the total share capital. Holders of Ordinary shares are entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at General Meetings of the Company. Ordinary shares of the Company are not admitted to trading on a regulated market. 12,780,083 ZDP shares of GBP1 each were issued on 8 January 2018, pursuant to the placing ZDP shares represent 99.65% of the total share capital. 1,419,917 additional ZDP shares for a total consideration of GBP1.03 each were issued on 11 April 2018. 300,000 ZDP shares were issued in May 2018, and were issued at a premium for a total consideration of 104.50p each. Holders of ZDP shares are entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at those General Meetings where ZDP shareholders are entitled to vote. They are not entitled to attend or vote at any General Meeting of the Company unless the business includes any resolution to vary, modify or abrogate any of the special rights attached to the ZDP shares. Shareholders' funds and market capitalisation At 30 April 2019 the Company had a market capitalisation of GBP15,950,000 and total net assets amounted to GBP13,000. ISA status The ZDP shares are eligible for inclusion in ISAs. Management agreements The Group's assets are managed by Chelverton under an agreement ('the Investment Management Agreement') dated 30 April 2006 (effective from 1 December 2005) with the parent company. A periodic fee is payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of 1% of the value of the gross assets under management of the Group. These fees are met entirely by the parent company. The Investment Management Agreement may be terminated by twelve months' written notice. There are no additional arrangements in place for compensation beyond the notice period. Under another agreement ('the Administration Agreement') dated 1 January 2015, company secretarial services and the general administration of the Group are undertaken by Maitland Administration Services Limited. Their fee is subject to review at intervals of not less than three years. The Administration Agreement may be terminated by six months' written notice. Management fee The management fee for the Group is charged to and paid in full by SDV. Company Information · The Company's capital structure and voting rights are summarised on pages 8 and 9. · SDVP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SDV. · The rules concerning the appointment and replacement of Directors are covered by Article 22 of the Company's Articles of Association. · There are no restrictions concerning the transfer of securities in the Company; no special rights with regard to control attached to securities; no agreements between holders of securities regarding their transfer known to the Company; and no agreements which the Company is party to that might affect its control following a successful takeover bid. · There are no agreements between the Company and its Directors that provide compensation for loss of office or as a result of a takeover. Viability Statement The Board reviews the performance and progress of the Company over various time periods and uses these assessments, regular updates from the Investment Manager and a continuing programme of monitoring risk, to assess the future viability of the Company. The Directors consider that a period until the maturity of the ZDPs on 30 April 2025 is the most appropriate time horizon to consider the Company's viability and after careful analysis, the Directors believe that the Company is viable over this time period. The Board has reviewed the viability statement of SDV and has assessed that SDV has the necessary financial strength to fulfil the obligations to SDVP under the loan agreement. SDV has a liquid investment portfolio invested predominantly in readily realisable smaller and mid capitalised companies. The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of the assessment. Going concern The Company has adopted the going concern basis in preparing the financial

