DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Financial Report

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Financial Report 11-Jul-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHEVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC Annual Financial Report For the year ended 30 April 2019 Strategic Report The Strategic Report has been prepared in accordance with Section 414A of the Companies Act 2006 ('the Act'). Its purpose is to inform shareholders and help them understand how the Directors have performed their duty under Section 172 of the Act to promote the success of the Company. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ('the Company') and its subsidiary SDV 2025 ZDP PLC ('SDVP') ('the subsidiary') together form the Group. The Group's funds are invested principally in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies. The portfolio comprises companies listed on the Official List and companies admitted to trading on AIM. The Group does not invest in other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. No investment is made in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities. Financial Highlights 30 April 30 April Capital 2019 2018 % change Total gross assets (GBP'000) 62,032 66,386 (6.56) Total net assets (GBP'000) 44,659 51,794 (13.78) Net asset value per Ordinary 214.19p 249.61p (14.19) share Mid-market price per Ordinary 173.50p 251.00p (30.88) share Premium/(discount) (19.00%) 0.56% Net asset value per Zero Dividend 105.48p 101.41p 4.02 Preference share 2025 Mid-market price per Zero 110.00p 105.50p 4.27 Dividend Preference share 2025 Premium 4.29% 4.02% Year ended Year ended 30 April 30 April Revenue 2019 2018 % change Return per Ordinary share 13.40p 11.49p 16.62 Dividends declared per Ordinary 8.97p 8.46p 6.03 share Special dividends declared per 2.50p 0.66p 278.79 Ordinary share Total return Total return on Group gross (3.53%) 25.96% assets Total return on Group's net (6.39%) 25.95% assets* (total return as proportion of net assets after the provision for the Zero Dividend Preference shares) Total return on Group's net (9.90%) 28.59% assets* Ongoing charges** 1.95% 1.84% Ongoing charges*** 1.45% 1.44% * Adding back dividends paid in the year. ** Calculated in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') guidelines. Based on total expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year and average net asset value. *** Based on gross assets. Chairman's Statement Results The Company's net asset value per Ordinary share as at 30 April 2019 was 214.19p (2018: 249.61p), a decrease over the year of 14.2% with an Ordinary share price of 173.50p per share (2018: 251.00p). Total assets, including revenue reserves, were GBP62.032m (2018: GBP66.386m) and the total net assets were GBP44.659m (2018: GBP51.794m). The Company was launched on 12 May 1999 and the net asset value per Ordinary share has risen by 123% and a total of 186.25p has been paid in dividends including the fourth interim and special dividends announced with this report. Since the year end, the net asset value per Ordinary share has decreased to 198.74p as at 28 June 2019; the discount to market NAV is currently some 8.9%. In the year total dividends of 11.47p per Ordinary share were paid and proposed including a special dividend of 2.50p. During the same period the MSCI UK Small Cap Index decreased by 3.12%. The current underlying portfolio dividend growth has again been positive in the past year, with a portfolio yield today of 5%. As a result of the underlying dividend growth in the year, it has been possible to increase the interim dividend paid to shareholders and to pay a special dividend, whilst retaining a very significant amount of revenue to add to the revenue reserves. The Company's portfolio is currently invested in 75 companies spread across 26 sectors. This spread creates a well-diversified portfolio which the manager expects to lead to steady revenue growth and, in time, capital growth. Capital Structure The Zero Dividend Preference Shares issued in 2012 ('ZDP 2012') reached the end of their life on 8 January 2018 and shareholders received their final entitlement in full. In order to maintain the capital structure, a new class of Zero Dividend Preference shares was issued which will mature on 30 April 2025 ('ZDP 2025') with a final capital entitlement of 133.18p. This form of capital gearing has proven to be very important for the fund in enhancing total returns for Ordinary shareholders. The 2025 ZDP has been issued by a wholly owned subsidiary SDV 2025 ZDP PLC. The net asset value per ZDP share at 30 April 2019 was 105.48p per share with a share price of 110.00p per share. Dividend The Board has declared a fourth interim dividend of 2.40p per Ordinary share (2018: 2.40p) which, when added to the three quarterly interim dividends of 2.19p per Ordinary share (2018: 2.02p), brings the total (excluding the special dividend) to 8.97p (2018: 8.46p) in respect of the year ended 30 April 2019, an increase of 6.03% over the previous year. In addition, the Board has declared a special dividend of 2.50p per Ordinary (2018: 0.66p) share to be paid with the fourth interim dividend. Shareholders will effectively receive a fourth dividend of 4.90p per Ordinary share. This equates to a total dividend for the year of 11.47p per Ordinary share. It remains the Board's intention, which has been stated several times over the past few years, to move the dividend payment profile to a position where the fund pays four equal interim dividends on a quarterly basis through the year. This will be achieved in the year ending 30 April 2020 with four payments of 2.40p being a total for the year of 9.60p of core dividend. In that same year there may or may not be a special dividend, the payment of which will be dependent on the level of total dividend revenue received by the Company including any special dividends. The Board announced earlier this year its decision that once the Company's retained revenue reserves are equal to double the historic core dividend, the Company will distribute to shareholders all additional current period revenue as a special dividend. If the current period revenue is insufficient to meet the proposed core dividend target, the Company will use some of the retained revenue reserves with the aim of reinstating its policy as soon as is practical. The Company as at year end of 30th April 2019 had retained revenue reserves of GBP4,000,000 or 19.19p per share, which represents some 199% of the expected 2020 core annual dividend of 9.60p per Ordinary share. Board Succession As part of the Board's succession planning, Mr David Harris retired as a Director at the Annual General Meeting held in September 2018. The Board would like to express its thanks to Mr Harris for his support to the Board over the years. Mr Andrew Watkins joined the Board after the last Annual General Meeting, as David Harris's successor, Andrew Watkins has brought to the Board a wealth of experience from the investment industry, and is already making a valuable contribution to the Board. Outlook The outlook remains similar to that which we set out last year, namely that uncertainty around the outcome of negotiations with the EU remains, and this will continue to cause uncertainty in markets. We believe, however, that the Company's strategy, of investing in stable, largely ungeared and well-valued businesses, remains a sensible, sustainable model. Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 10 July 2019 Investment Manager's Report In the year to 30 April 2019 there was a decline in Company's net asset value per share from 249.61p to 214.31p. At the same time the core dividend was increased by 6.03% in line with the targeted increase. The Company has also announced a special dividend of 2.50p which, as usual, has been aggregated with the fourth interim dividend. This disappointing performance is a result of the continuing political turmoil and uncertainty caused by the ongoing Brexit process and the additional concerns caused by the trade "discussions" taking place between the United States, China and the European Union. It is interesting to note in the brief period of the Easter Recess when Brexit was not discussed, as much, there was a significant increase in the asset value of the Company. It is generally acknowledged by global analysts that UK equities are lowly rated relative to other world markets and that within the Public Markets, Mid Cap companies, and especially Small Cap companies are even more undervalued. This market has some similarities to the "exuberant" period of 1999/2000 when Telecommunications, Media and Technology ("TMT") shares reached extraordinary values and profitable, cash generating steadily growing companies were overlooked and disregarded. At this time growth companies have enjoyed a very strong run-up in prices whereas the exact opposite could be said about the cash generative, steady growing, dividend paying companies which make up the Company's portfolio. As we did in early

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual -2-

2000 we are using this period to acquire new holdings and increase our existing shareholdings in what appears to be highly undervalued companies. On one hand it is heartening to see an increase in the number of takeovers as third parties recognise this undervalue and take the opportunity to acquire high quality assets. On the other hand, whilst the uplifts in value are very welcome and particularly when funds can be released to buy into other significantly undervalued companies, one can't help feeling that the "real value" should be higher than the price being paid. The takeovers and offers set out below, in the Portfolio Review, have been announced in the first six months of this calendar year, and therefore provide cash resources that can be reinvested to produce a boost to the revenue account, and in time, to the growth of the asset value. Reflecting concern about the UK economy, the UK political position, the periodic instability in Europe and the world trade position it is hardly surprising that private investors have been holding back from buying the Company's shares. The shares now trade in the region of a 10% discount which over the life of the Company is historically very high. In the past the discount has for very brief periods been at this level but has always quickly narrowed. The yield on the shares is now at a healthy level, and with a capital structure in place until April 2025 and with the statement made by the Board on Dividend Policy the dividend pay out should grow steadily into the future. It is also concerning that in the past few weeks we have had several enquiries about the percentage of the portfolio held in unquoted investments. It is important to reiterate here that the Company has never, does not and never will make unquoted investments. When a new company is brought into the portfolio it is either traded on AIM or on the full list (excluding the shares in the FTSE 100) and must yield at least 4%. The Board made a public statement on the 6 March 2019 setting out a clarification of the Dividend Policy. Given the strength of the underlying dividend and the growth of the dividends of a lot of the portfolio it is the Board's intention to pay four interim dividends of 2.40p in 2019/20, an increase of 7%, and to increase the core dividend by the same 7% for the foreseeable future. Obviously further distributions may or may not take place as special dividends depending on the overall revenue account. Portfolio Review In the last year we have had two takeovers, Produce Investments and Dairy Crest (2018 - 1), and just post the year end we received offers for KCom, Mucklow (A & J) and BCA Marketplace. Including the takeovers of Produce Investments and Dairy Crest, seven holdings from the portfolio were sold in their entirety (2018 - 3), Curtis Banks, Discover IE, Macfarlane, Huntsworth and Hilton Foods. Shareholdings were reduced in sixteen companies including Amino Technologies, BCA Marketplace, Bloomsbury Publishing, T. Clarke, Diversified Gas & Oil, Go-Ahead Group, GVC Holdings, Jarvis Securities, Kin and Carta, Numis Corporation, Polar Capital, Ramsdens, Randall and Quilter, Sanderson, Titon Holdings and UP Global Sourcing, all after strong share price performances. Seven new shareholdings were added to the Company's portfolio in the year including, Babcock International - specialising in managing complex assets and infrastructure, Bakkavor - an international food manufacturing business specialising in fresh prepared foods, Crest Nicholson - a housebuilder, Devro - manufactures products derived from collagen, principally sausage casings, FinnCap - the largest adviser on the Alternative Investment Market ("AIM") advising both public and private companies, Sabre Insurance Group - a specialist car insurer, STV Group - a Scottish media company. The shareholdings were increased in twenty-five companies which were in the portfolio at the beginning of the financial year. Like last year this is a significant part of the portfolio and included a number of holdings that were "top sliced" in the early part of the year and then added to towards the end of the year. Outlook Until the UK's relationship with the European Union is clarified it is hard to see any reason for a change in the current valuations of our companies. It is however our firm belief that agreement will be reached and that once this is clear that there will be a significant rerating of the portfolio. David Horner Chelverton Asset Management Limited 10 July 2019 Breakdown of Portfolio by Industry at 30 April 2019 Market value % of Bid Market sector GBP'000 portfolio Support Services 8,240 13.70 Financial Services 7,531 12.50 Travel & Leisure 4,244 7.20 General Retailers 4,102 6.90 Household Goods & Home Construction 3,878 6.60 Construction & Materials 3,836 6.40 Industrial Engineering 3,141 5.20 Media 2,952 4.90 Real Estate Investment Trusts 2,874 4.80 Nonlife Insurance 2,840 4.80 Oil & Gas Producers 2,799 4.70 Real Estate Investment & Services 2,514 4.20 Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,991 3.30 Software & Computer Services 1,943 3.20 Industrial Transportation 1,150 1.90 Life Insurance 1,083 1.80 Food Producers 1,038 1.80 General Industrials 991 1.60 Leisure Goods 911 1.50 Fixed Line Telecommunications 733 1.20 Food & Drug Retailers 658 1.10 Technology Hardware & Equipment 446 0.70 59,895 100.00 Breakdown of Portfolio by Market Capitalisation at 30 April 2019 Number of Companies GBP500m = 20 Source: Maitland Administration Services Limited Portfolio Statement at 30 April 2019 Market % of value Security Sector GBP'000 portfolio Diversified Gas & Oil & Gas 2,223 3.7 Oil Producers Randall & Quilter Nonlife 1,558 2.6 Insurance Marston's Travel & 1,417 2.4 Leisure UP Global Sourcing Household 1,363 2.3 Holdings Goods & Home Construction Mucklow (A&J) Real Estate 1,350 2.3 Group Investment Trusts Belvoir Lettings Real Estate 1,344 2.2 Investment & Services DFS Furniture General 1,255 2.1 Retailers Shoe Zone General 1,248 2.1 Retailers Strix Group Electronic & 1,190 2.0 Electrical Equipment De La Rue Support 1,101 1.8 Services Clarke (T.) Construction 1,070 1.8 & Materials Bloomsbury Media 1,066 1.8 Publishing Crest Nicholson Household 1,059 1.8 Goods & Home Construction Restaurant Group Travel & 1,056 1.8 Leisure Polar Capital Financial 1,045 1.7 Holdings Services Park Group Financial 1,028 1.7 Services Flowtech Fluid Industrial 1,020 1.7 Power Engineering StatPro Group Software & 1,016 1.7 Computer Services Castings Industrial 968 1.6 Engineering Go-Ahead Group Travel & 966 1.6 Leisure Severfield Industrial 953 1.6 Engineering Essentra Support 951 1.6 Services Jarvis Securities Financial 935 1.6 Services Kier Group Construction 935 1.6 & Materials Sanderson Group Software & 927 1.5 Computer Services BCA Marketplace Support 925 1.5 Services Photo-Me Leisure 911 1.5 International Goods Personal Group Nonlife 884 1.5 Holdings Insurance Alumasc Group Construction 882 1.5 & Materials Murgitroyd Group Support 855 1.4 Services Ramsdens Holdings Financial 855 1.4 Services Premier Asset Financial 844 1.4

Management Group Services Financial Services Centaur Media Media 836 1.4 Galliford Try Household 812 1.4 Goods & Home Construction XP Power Electronic & 801 1.3 Electrical Equipment Epwin Group Construction 800 1.3 & Materials Regional REIT Real Estate 789 1.3 Investment Trusts RPS Group Support 772 1.3 Services Braemar Shipping Industrial 760 1.3 Services Transportati on Brown (N) Group General 756 1.3 Retailers Brewin Dolphin Financial 735 1.2 Holdings Services Town Centre Real Estate 735 1.2 Securities Investment Trusts Northgate Support 734 1.2 Services Chesnara Life 733 1.2 Insurance KCom Group Fixed Line 733 1.2 Telecommunic ations Kin and Carta Support 705 1.2 Services Palace Capital Real Estate 700 1.2 Investment & Services Numis Corporation Financial 686 1.1 Services McColl's Retail Food & Drug 658 1.1 Group Retailers Headlam Group Household 644 1.1 Goods & Home Construction Bakkavor Food 642 1.1 Producers Orchard Funding Financial 638 1.1 Group Services RTC Group Support 630 1.0 Services Low & Bonar General 601 1.0 Industrials Wilmington Group Media 600 1.0 Gattaca Support 580 1.0 Services Anglo African Oil Oil & Gas 576 1.0 & Gas Producers Finncap Group Financial 540 0.9 Services Babcock Support 525 0.9 International Services Foxtons Group Real Estate 470 0.8 Investment & Services Connect Group Support 462 0.8 Services GVC Holdings Travel & 457 0.8 Leisure STV Media 450 0.7 Amino Technologies Technology 446 0.7 Hardware & Equipment Saga General 441 0.7 Retailers Moss Bros Group General 402 0.7 Retailers Sabre Insurance Nonlife 398 0.7 Insurance Devro Food 396 0.7 Producers Coral Products General 390 0.6 Industrials DX Group Industrial 390 0.6 Transportati on Hansard Global Life 350 0.6 Insurance Revolution Bars Travel & 348 0.6 Group Leisure GLI Finance Financial 225 0.4 Services Chamberlin Industrial 200 0.3 Engineering Titon Holdings Construction 149 0.2 & Materials Total 59,895 100.0 Portfolio Investment Objective and Policy The investment objective of the Company is to provide Ordinary shareholders with a high income and opportunity for capital growth, having provided a capital return sufficient to repay the full final capital entitlement of the Zero Dividend Preference shares issued by the wholly owned subsidiary company SDVP. The Company's investment policy is that: · The Company will invest in equities in order to achieve its investment objectives, which are to provide both income and capital growth, predominantly through investment in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange Main Market or traded on AIM. · The Company will not invest in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities or any similar securities convertible into shares; nor will it invest in the securities of other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. Performance Analysis using Key Performance Indicators At each quarterly Board meeting, the Directors consider a number of key performance indicators ('KPIs') to assess the Group's success in achieving its objectives, including the net asset value ('NAV'), the dividend per share and the total ongoing charges. · The Group's Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income is set out on page 42. · A total dividend for the year to 30 April 2019 of 11.47p (2018: 9.12p) per Ordinary share has been declared to shareholders by way of three payments totalling 6.57p per Ordinary share plus a fourth interim dividend payment of 2.40p per Ordinary share and a special dividend of 2.50p per Ordinary share. · The NAV per Ordinary share at 30 April 2019 was 214.19p (2018: 249.61p). · The ongoing charges (including investment management fees and other expenses but excluding exceptional items) for the year ended 30 April 2019 were 1.95% (2018: 1.84%). Principal Risks The Directors confirm that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its objective, business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The Board regularly considers the principal risks facing the Company. Mitigation of these risks is sought and achieved in a number of ways as set out below: Market risk The Company is exposed to UK market risk due to fluctuations in the market prices of its investments. The Investment Manager actively monitors economic performance of investee companies and reports regularly to the Board on a formal and informal basis. The Board formally meets with the Investment Manager on a quarterly basis when the portfolio transactions and performance are discussed and reviewed. The Company is substantially dependent on the services of the Investment Manager's investment team for the implementation of its investment policy.The Company may hold a proportion of the portfolio in cash or cash equivalent investments from time to time. Whilst during positive stock market movements the portfolio may forego potential gains, during negative market movements this may provide protection. Discount volatility The Board recognises that, as a closed ended company, it is in the long-term interests of shareholders to reduce discount volatility and believes that the prime driver of discounts over the longer term is performance. The Board, with its advisers, monitors the Company's discount levels and shares may be bought back should it be thought appropriate to do so by the Board. Regulatory risks A breach of Companies Act provisions and Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') rules may result in the Group's companies being liable to fines or the suspension of either of the Group companies from listing and from trading on the London Stock Exchange. The Board, with its advisers, monitors the Group and SDVP's regulatory obligations both on an ongoing basis and at quarterly Board meetings. Financial risk The financial position of the Group is reviewed in detail at each Board meeting and monitored by the Audit Committee. New developments in accounting standards and industry-related issues are actively reported to and monitored by the Board and its advisers, ensuring that appropriate accounting policies are adhered to. A more detailed explanation of the financial risks facing the Group is given in note 23 to the financial statements on pages 60 to 65. Gearing The Company's shares are geared by the Zero Dividend Preference shares and should be regarded as carrying above average risk, since a positive NAV for the Company's shareholders will be dependent upon the Company's assets being sufficient to meet those prior final entitlements of the holders of Zero Dividend Preference shares. As a consequence of the gearing, a decline in the value of the Company's investment portfolio will result in a greater percentage decline in the NAV of the Ordinary shares and vice versa. Viability Statement The Board reviews the performance and progress of the Company over various time periods and uses these assessments, regular investment performance updates from the Investment Manager and a continuing programme of monitoring risk, to assess the future viability of the Company. The Directors consider that a period of three years is the most appropriate time horizon to consider the Company's viability and, after careful analysis, the Directors believe that the Company is viable over a three-year period. The following facts support the Directors' view: · The Company has a liquid investment portfolio invested predominantly in

readily realisable smaller capitalised UK-listed and AIM traded securities and has some short-term cash on deposit. · Revenue expenses of the Company are covered multiple times by investment income. In order to maintain viability, the Company has a robust risk control framework for the identification and mitigation of risk, which is reviewed regularly by the Board. The Directors also seek reassurance from service providers, to whom all management and administrative functions are delegated, that their operations are well managed and they are taking appropriate action to monitor and mitigate risk. The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of the assessment. Other Statutory Information Company status and business model The Company was incorporated on 6 April 1999 and commenced trading on 12 May 1999. The Company is a closed-ended investment trust with registered number 03749536. Its capital structure consists of Ordinary shares of 25p each, which are listed and traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The principal activity of the Company is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company has been granted approval from HMRC as an investment trust under Sections 1158/1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 ('1158/1159') on an ongoing basis. The Company will be treated as an investment trust company subject to there being no serious breaches of the conditions for approval. The Company is also an investment company as defined in Section 833 of the Companies Act 2006. The current portfolio of the Company is such that its shares are eligible for inclusion in ISAs up to the maximum annual subscription limit and the Directors expect this eligibility to be maintained. The Group financial statements consolidate the audited annual report and financial statements of the Company and SDVP, its subsidiary undertakings, for the year ended 30 April 2019. The Company owns 100% of the issued ordinary share capital of SDVP, which was incorporated on 25 October 2017. Further information on the capital structure of the Company and SDVP can be found below. AIFM The Board is registered as a Small Registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager ('AIFM') with the FCA and all required returns have been completed and filed. Employees, environmental, human rights and community issues The Board recognises the requirement under Section 414C of the Companies Act to detail information about employees, environmental, human rights and community issues, including information about any policies it has in relation to these matters and the effectiveness of these policies. These requirements and the requirements of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 do not apply to the Company as it has no employees and no physical assets, all the Directors are non-executive and it has outsourced all its management and administrative functions to third-party service providers. The Company has therefore not reported further in respect of these provisions. However, in carrying out its activities and in relationships with service providers, the Company aims to conduct itself responsibly, ethically and fairly. Current and future developments A review of the main features of the year and the outlook for the Company are contained in the Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report. Dividends declared/paid Payment date 30 April 2019 30 April 2018 First interim 2 October 2018 2.19 2.02 Second interim 2 January 2019 2.19 2.02 Third interim 3 April 2019 2.19 2.02 Fourth interim 11 July 2019 2.40 2.40 8.97 8.46 Special dividend 11 July 2019 2.50 0.66 11.47 9.12 The Directors have not recommended a final dividend in respect of the year ended 30 April 2019. Ten year dividend history 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 p p p p p p p p p p 1st 2.19 2.02 1.85 1.70 1.575 1.475 1.40 1.35 1.30 1.25 Quarter 2nd 2.19 2.02 1.85 1.70 1.575 1.475 1.40 1.35 1.30 1.25 Quarter 3rd 2.19 2.02 1.85 1.70 1.575 1.475 1.40 1.35 1.30 1.25 Quarter 6.57 6.06 5.55 5.10 4.725 4.425 4.20 4.05 3.90 3.75 4th 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.35 2.30 2.25 Quarter 8.97 8.46 7.95 7.50 7.125 6.825 6.60 6.40 6.20 6.00 % 6.03 6.47 6.00 5.26 4.40 3.41 3.12 3.23 3.33 - increas e of core dividen d Special 2.50 0.66 1.86 1.60 0.300 2.750 - - - - dividen d Total 11.47 9.12 9.81 9.10 7.425 9.575 6.60 6.40 6.20 6.00 dividen d Diversity The Board of Directors of the Company comprised four male Directors in the year to 30 April 2019. The Board recognises the benefits of diversity in future appointments to the Board; however, the key criteria for the appointment of new Directors will be the appropriate skills and experience in the interests of shareholder value. The Directors are satisfied that the Board currently contains members with an appropriate breadth of skills and experience. The Strategic Report is signed on behalf of the Board by Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 10 July 2019 Directors The Rt Hon. Lord Lamont of Lerwick*+ (Chairman) was Chancellor of the Exchequer between 1990 and 1993. Prior to that appointment, Lord Lamont was Chief Secretary to the Treasury between 1989 and 1990. Following his retirement as a Member of Parliament in 1997, he has held numerous positions as a director of various organisations and funds, including NM Rothschild and Sons Limited. He is an adviser to Stanhope Capital and a director of Jupiter European Opportunities Trust plc. Lord Lamont was appointed to the Board on 27 February 2006. William van Heesewijk began his career with Lloyds Bank International in 1981, working for both the merchant banking and investment management arms. He has been involved in the investment trust industry since 1987 in various capacities. During his tenure with Fidelity Investments International, Gartmore Investment Management PLC, BFS Investments PLC and Chelverton, he managed several launches of onshore and offshore investment funds, including a number of roll-overs and reconstructions involving complex capital structures and across several geographic regions. His roles involved business development, project management, sales compliance and marketing. He was a member of the Association of Investment Companies Managers forum. Mr van Heesewijk was appointed to the Board on 1 December 2005. Howard Myles*+ was a partner in Ernst & Young from 2001 to 2007 and was responsible for the Investment Funds Corporate Advisory Team. He was previously with UBS Warburg from 1987 to 2001. Mr Myles began his career in stockbroking in 1971 as an equity salesman and in 1975 joined Touche Ross & Co, where he qualified as a chartered accountant. In 1978 he joined W Greenwell & Co in the corporate broking team and in 1987 moved to SG Warburg Securities, where he was involved in a wide range of commercial and industrial transactions in addition to leading Warburg's corporate finance function for investment funds. He is now a non-executive director of Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited, JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC, The Forest Company Limited and BBGI SICAV S.A. Mr Myles was appointed to the Board on 15 March 2011. He became Chairman of the Audit Committee on 15 June 2016. Andrew Watkins*+ has a wealth of experience in the investment trust industry across many sectors since the early 1990s. He has over 25 years' experience in various senior roles with Invesco Perpetual, Jupiter and Flemings and has served as an NED on the Board of an asset management company and the KI Financials Master Fund, a Hedge Fund-of-Funds. He is currently a non-executive director of F&C UK High Income Trust PLC. Mr Watkins was appointed to the Board on 6 September 2018. * Independent + Audit Committee member Investment Manager, Secretary, Custodian and Registrar Investment Manager: Chelverton Asset Management Limited ('Chelverton') Chelverton was formed in 1998 by David Horner, who has considerable experience of analysing investments and working with smaller companies. Chelverton is predominantly owned by its employees. Chelverton is a specialist fund manager focused on UK mid and small companies and has a successful track record. At 30 April 2019, Chelverton had total funds under management of approximately GBP1,080 million including two investment trust companies and three OEICs. The fund management team comprises David Horner, David Taylor, Edward Booth and James Baker. Chelverton is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Administrator and Corporate Secretary: Maitland Administration Services Limited Maitland Administration Services Limited provides company secretarial and administrative services for the Group. The Maitland group provides administration and regulatory oversight solutions for a wide range of investment companies. Custodian: Jarvis Investment Management Limited Established for over 30 years, Jarvis Investment Management Limited offers a wide range of administration services and solutions, including custody services. Registrar: Share Registrars Limited Share Registrars Limited is a CREST registrar established in 2004 and

provides share registration services to over 220 client companies. Directors' Report The Directors present their Annual Report and financial statements for the Group and the Company for the year ended 30 April 2019. Directors The Directors who served during the year ended 30 April 2019 are listed on page 15. None of the Directors nor any persons connected with them had a material interest in any of the Company's transactions, arrangements or agreements during the year, except Mr van Heesewijk, who by virtue of his employment (until March 2019) with Chelverton during the year is interested in the Investment Management Agreement. None of the Directors has or has had any interest in any transaction which is or was unusual in its nature or conditions or significant to the business of the Company, and which was effected by the Company during the current financial year. There have been no loans or guarantees from the Company or its subsidiary undertakings, to any Director at any time during the year or thereafter. Corporate Governance A formal statement on Corporate Governance and the Company compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code and the AIC on Corporate Governance can be found below. Management agreements The Company's investments are managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited under an agreement ('the Investment Management Agreement') dated 30 April 2006 (effective from 1 December 2005). A periodic fee is payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of 1% of the value of the gross assets under management of the Company. The Investment Management Agreement may be terminated by 12 months' written notice. There are no additional arrangements in place for compensation beyond the notice period. Under another agreement ('the Administration Agreement') dated 1 January 2016, company secretarial services and the general administration of the Group are undertaken by Maitland Administration Services Limited ('Maitland'). Their fee is subject to review at intervals of not less than three years. The Administration Agreement may be terminated by six months' written notice. It is the Directors' opinion that the continuing appointment of the Investment Manager and the Administrator/Secretary on the terms agreed is in the best interests of the Group and its shareholders. The Directors are satisfied that Chelverton has the required skill and expertise to continue successfully to manage the Group's assets, and is satisfied with the services provided by Maitland. Dividends Details of the dividends declared and paid by the Board are set out in the Strategic Report. Directors' indemnification and insurance The Company's Articles of Association provide that, insofar as permitted by law, every Director shall be indemnified by the Company against all costs, charges, expenses, losses or liabilities incurred in the execution and discharge of the Directors' duties, powers or office. The Company has arranged appropriate insurance cover in respect of legal action against its Directors. This cover was in place during the year and also to the date of signing this report. Substantial shareholdings The Directors have been informed of the following notifiable interests in the voting shares of the Company at 30 April 2019: Ordinary shares Number of shares % of voting rights Integrated Financial 1,021,264 5% Arrangements Limited The Company has not been notified of any changes to the above holdings between 30 April 2019 and the date of this report. Special business at the Annual General Meeting The Company's AGM will be held at 11.00 am on Thursday 5 September 2019. The Notice of Meeting is set out below. In addition to the ordinary business of the meeting, there are a number of items of special business, as follows: Authority to issue shares and disapply pre-emption rights An Ordinary Resolution was passed at the last AGM held on 6 September 2018 giving Directors authority, pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, to allot Ordinary shares up to an aggregate nominal value equal to GBP1,445,833 (which figure represented one-third of the issued share capital of the Company). This authority expires at the conclusion of the next AGM. The Directors are seeking renewal, pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, to allot up to an aggregate nominal value equal to GBP1,737,500, being one-third of the Ordinary shares in issue at the date of this report, as set out in Resolution 7 in the Notice of Meeting. This authority will expire at the AGM to be held in 2020 or 15 months from the passing of the Resolution, whichever is earlier. A Special Resolution was also passed on 6 September 2018 giving the Directors power to issue Ordinary shares for cash notwithstanding the pre-emption provisions of the Companies Act 2006 and permitting the Directors to issue shares without being required to offer them to existing shareholders in proportion to their current holdings. This power expires at the conclusion of the next AGM and the Directors are seeking its renewal, pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006, to enable the Directors to issue up to 10% of the issued Ordinary share capital, representing 2,085,000 Ordinary shares at the date of this report, as set out in the Notice of Meeting as Resolution 8. This authority will also cover the sale of shares held in Treasury, and will expire at the AGM to be held in 2020 or 15 months from the passing of the Resolution, whichever is earlier. The authorities to issue shares will only be used when it would be in the interests of shareholders as a whole. The Directors do not currently intend to issue or sell shares from Treasury other than above the prevailing NAV. Purchase of own shares At the AGM held on 6 September 2018 the Directors were granted the authority to buy back in the market up to 14.99% of the Company's Ordinary shares in circulation at that date for cancellation or placing into Treasury. No shares have been purchased under this authority, which remains in force. Resolution 9 as set out in the Notice of Meeting will renew this authority for up to 14.99% of the current issued Ordinary share capital in circulation, which represents 3,125,415 Ordinary shares at the date of this report. The Directors do not intend to use the authority to purchase the Company's shares unless to do so would result in an increase in the net asset value per share for the remaining shareholders and would generally be in the interests of all shareholders. The authority, if given, will lapse at the AGM to be held in 2020 or 15 months from the passing of this Resolution, whichever is earlier. Purchases will be made on the open market. The price paid for Ordinary shares will not be less than 25p and not more than the higher of (i) 5% above the average of the middle market quotations (as derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange) of the Ordinary shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the Ordinary share is purchased, and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the current highest independent bid on the London Stock Exchange. Shares may be cancelled or placed in Treasury. Pursuant to the loan agreement between the Company and SDVP, the Company will not purchase any of its Ordinary shares out of capital reserves unless the cover for the final redemption value of the Zero Dividend Preference shares is at least 1.9 times after the purchase. Notice period for general meetings Resolution 10 is a Special Resolution that will give the Directors the ability to convene general meetings, other than Annual General Meetings, on a minimum of 14 clear days' notice. The minimum notice period for annual general meetings will remain at 21 clear days. The approval will be effective until the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020, at which it is intended that renewal will be sought. The Company will have to offer facilities for all shareholders to vote by electronic means for any general meeting convened on 14 days' notice. The Directors will only call a general meeting on 14 days' notice where they consider it to be in the interests of shareholders to do so and the relevant matter is required to be dealt with expediently. Recommendation The Board considers that the Resolutions to be proposed at the AGM are in the best interests of shareholders as a whole and the Company and, accordingly, recommends that shareholders vote in favour of each Resolution, as the Directors intend to do in respect of their own beneficial shareholdings representing approximately 0.9% of the issued share capital. Company information The following information is disclosed in accordance with the Companies Act 2006: · The Group's capital structure and voting rights are summarised below. · Details of the substantial shareholders in the Company are listed above. · The rules concerning the appointment and replacement of Directors are contained in the Company's Articles of Association. · The Articles of Association can be amended by the passing of a Special Resolution of the members in a General Meeting. · Amendment of the Articles of Association and the giving of powers to issue or buy back the Company's shares require the relevant Resolution to be passed by shareholders. The Board's current powers to issue or buy back shares and proposals for their renewal are detailed above. · There are no restrictions concerning the transfer of securities in the

In addition, note 23 on pages 60 to 65 to the financial statements sets out the Group's objectives, policies and processes for managing its capital; its financial risk management objectives; details of its financial instruments; and its exposure to credit risk and liquidity risk. The Group has adequate financial resources and, as a consequence, the Directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks successfully and it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis. Global greenhouse gas emissions The Company has no greenhouse gas emissions to report from its operations, nor does it have responsibility for any other emission-producing sources under the Companies Act 2006 (Strategic Report and Directors' Report) Regulations 2013. Auditor The Auditor, Hazlewoods LLP, has indicated its willingness to continue in office and Resolution 6 proposing its re-appointment and authorising the Directors to determine its remuneration for the ensuing year will be submitted at the AGM. The Directors who were in office on the date of approval of these financial statements have confirmed, as far as they are each aware, that there is no relevant audit information of which the Auditor is unaware. Each of the Directors has confirmed that they have taken all the steps that they ought to have taken as Directors in order to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that it has been communicated to the Auditor. On behalf of the Board Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 10 July 2019 Statement on Corporate Governance The Company is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and the Directors are accountable to shareholders for the governance of the Group's affairs. Statement of compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code ('the Governance Code') The Directors have reviewed the detailed principles outlined in the Governance Code and confirm that, to the extent that they are relevant to the Company's business, they have complied with the provisions of the Governance Code throughout the year ended 30 April 2019 except as explained in this section as being non-compliant and that the Company's current practice is in all material respects consistent with the principles of the Governance Code. The Board also confirms that, to the best of its knowledge and understanding, procedures were in place to meet the requirements of the Governance Code relating to internal controls throughout the year under review. This statement describes how the principles of the Governance Code have been applied in the affairs of the Company. As an investment trust, the Company has also taken into account the Code of Corporate Governance produced by the Association of Investment Companies ('the AIC Code'), which is intended as a framework of best practice specifically for AIC member companies. The AIC Code, as explained by the AIC Corporate Governance Guide ('the AIC Guide'), addresses all the principles set out in the Governance Code, and there are some areas where the AIC Code is more flexible than the Governance Code. The Board has taken steps to adhere to its principles for investment companies and follow the recommendations in the AIC Code where it believes they are appropriate. A copy of the AIC Code and the AIC Guide can be obtained via the AIC website, www.theaic.co.uk [1], and a copy of the Governance Code can be obtained at www.frc.org.uk [2]. The Company has not complied with the following provisions of the Governance Code: · owing to the size of the Board, it is felt inappropriate to appoint a senior independent non-executive Director. · as the Group has no staff, other than Directors, there are no procedures in place in relation to whistle-blowing. The Board has satisfied itself there are appropriate whistle-blowing procedures in place at its service providers. Board responsibilities and relationship with Investment Manager The Board is responsible for the investment policy and strategic and operational decisions of the Group and for ensuring that the Group is run in accordance with all regulatory and statutory requirements. These procedures have been formalised in a schedule of matters reserved for decision by the Board. These matters include: · the maintenance of clear investment objectives and risk management policies, changes to which require Board approval; · the monitoring of the business activities of the Group, including investment performance and annual budgeting; and · review of matters delegated to the Investment Manager, Administrator, Custodian or Secretary. The Group's day-to-day functions have been delegated to a number of service providers, each engaged under separate legal agreements. At each Board meeting the Directors follow a formal agenda prepared and circulated in advance of the meeting by the Company Secretary to review the Group's investments and all other important issues, such as asset allocation, gearing policy, corporate strategic issues, cash management, peer group performance, marketing and shareholder relations, investment outlook and revenue forecasts, to ensure that control is maintained over the Group's affairs. The Board regularly considers its overall strategy. The management of the Group's assets is delegated to Chelverton. At each Board meeting, representatives of Chelverton are in attendance to present verbal and written reports covering its activity, portfolio composition and investment performance over the preceding period. Ongoing communication with the Board is maintained between formal meetings. The Investment Manager ensures that Directors have timely access to all relevant management and financial information to enable informed decisions to be made and contacts the Board as required for specific guidance. The Company Secretary and Investment Manager prepare briefing notes for Board consideration on matters of relevance, for example changes to the Group's economic and financial environment, statutory and regulatory changes and corporate governance best practice. Board membership At the year end the Board consisted of four Directors, all of whom are non-executive. The Group has no employees. The Board seeks to ensure that it has the appropriate balance of skills, experience and length of service amongst its members. The Board's policy on tenure is that Directors can stand for more than nine years. The Board considers that length of service does not necessarily compromise the independence or contribution of directors of investment trust companies where experience and continuity can be a significant strength. The Directors possess a wide range of business and financial expertise relevant to the direction of the Group and Company and consider that they commit sufficient time to the Group and Company's affairs. On appointment to the Board, Directors are fully briefed as to their responsibilities by the Chairman, the Investment Manager and the Company Secretary. Brief biographical details of the Directors can be found above. The Directors meet at regular Board meetings, held at least four times a year, and additional meetings and telephone meetings are arranged as necessary. During the year to 30 April 2019 the Board met six times and all Directors were present at all Board meetings. Board effectiveness The Board conducts an annual review of the performance of the Board, its Committees and the Directors. The Board is satisfied from the results of its last evaluation that the Board, its Committees and Directors function effectively, collectively and individually and that the Board contains an appropriate balance of skills and experience to effectively manage the Company. Chairman The Chairman, Lord Lamont, is independent. He has shown himself to have sufficient time to commit to the Group's affairs. The Company does not have a chief executive officer, as it has no executive directors. The Chairman has no relationships that may create a conflict of interest between the Chairman's interest and those of the shareholders. The Chairman does not sit on the Board of any other investment company managed by Chelverton. Directors' independence In accordance with the Listing Rules for investment entities, the Board has reviewed the status of its individual Directors and the Board as a whole. The Governance Code requires that this report should identify each non-executive Director the Board considers to be independent in character and judgement and whether there are relationships or circumstances which are

