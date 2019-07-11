DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Financial Report

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Financial Report 11-Jul-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHEVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC Annual Financial Report For the year ended 30 April 2019 Strategic Report The Strategic Report has been prepared in accordance with Section 414A of the Companies Act 2006 ('the Act'). Its purpose is to inform shareholders and help them understand how the Directors have performed their duty under Section 172 of the Act to promote the success of the Company. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ('the Company') and its subsidiary SDV 2025 ZDP PLC ('SDVP') ('the subsidiary') together form the Group. The Group's funds are invested principally in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies. The portfolio comprises companies listed on the Official List and companies admitted to trading on AIM. The Group does not invest in other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. No investment is made in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities. Financial Highlights 30 April 30 April Capital 2019 2018 % change Total gross assets (GBP'000) 62,032 66,386 (6.56) Total net assets (GBP'000) 44,659 51,794 (13.78) Net asset value per Ordinary 214.19p 249.61p (14.19) share Mid-market price per Ordinary 173.50p 251.00p (30.88) share Premium/(discount) (19.00%) 0.56% Net asset value per Zero Dividend 105.48p 101.41p 4.02 Preference share 2025 Mid-market price per Zero 110.00p 105.50p 4.27 Dividend Preference share 2025 Premium 4.29% 4.02% Year ended Year ended 30 April 30 April Revenue 2019 2018 % change Return per Ordinary share 13.40p 11.49p 16.62 Dividends declared per Ordinary 8.97p 8.46p 6.03 share Special dividends declared per 2.50p 0.66p 278.79 Ordinary share Total return Total return on Group gross (3.53%) 25.96% assets Total return on Group's net (6.39%) 25.95% assets* (total return as proportion of net assets after the provision for the Zero Dividend Preference shares) Total return on Group's net (9.90%) 28.59% assets* Ongoing charges** 1.95% 1.84% Ongoing charges*** 1.45% 1.44% * Adding back dividends paid in the year. ** Calculated in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') guidelines. Based on total expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year and average net asset value. *** Based on gross assets. Chairman's Statement Results The Company's net asset value per Ordinary share as at 30 April 2019 was 214.19p (2018: 249.61p), a decrease over the year of 14.2% with an Ordinary share price of 173.50p per share (2018: 251.00p). Total assets, including revenue reserves, were GBP62.032m (2018: GBP66.386m) and the total net assets were GBP44.659m (2018: GBP51.794m). The Company was launched on 12 May 1999 and the net asset value per Ordinary share has risen by 123% and a total of 186.25p has been paid in dividends including the fourth interim and special dividends announced with this report. Since the year end, the net asset value per Ordinary share has decreased to 198.74p as at 28 June 2019; the discount to market NAV is currently some 8.9%. In the year total dividends of 11.47p per Ordinary share were paid and proposed including a special dividend of 2.50p. During the same period the MSCI UK Small Cap Index decreased by 3.12%. The current underlying portfolio dividend growth has again been positive in the past year, with a portfolio yield today of 5%. As a result of the underlying dividend growth in the year, it has been possible to increase the interim dividend paid to shareholders and to pay a special dividend, whilst retaining a very significant amount of revenue to add to the revenue reserves. The Company's portfolio is currently invested in 75 companies spread across 26 sectors. This spread creates a well-diversified portfolio which the manager expects to lead to steady revenue growth and, in time, capital growth. Capital Structure The Zero Dividend Preference Shares issued in 2012 ('ZDP 2012') reached the end of their life on 8 January 2018 and shareholders received their final entitlement in full. In order to maintain the capital structure, a new class of Zero Dividend Preference shares was issued which will mature on 30 April 2025 ('ZDP 2025') with a final capital entitlement of 133.18p. This form of capital gearing has proven to be very important for the fund in enhancing total returns for Ordinary shareholders. The 2025 ZDP has been issued by a wholly owned subsidiary SDV 2025 ZDP PLC. The net asset value per ZDP share at 30 April 2019 was 105.48p per share with a share price of 110.00p per share. Dividend The Board has declared a fourth interim dividend of 2.40p per Ordinary share (2018: 2.40p) which, when added to the three quarterly interim dividends of 2.19p per Ordinary share (2018: 2.02p), brings the total (excluding the special dividend) to 8.97p (2018: 8.46p) in respect of the year ended 30 April 2019, an increase of 6.03% over the previous year. In addition, the Board has declared a special dividend of 2.50p per Ordinary (2018: 0.66p) share to be paid with the fourth interim dividend. Shareholders will effectively receive a fourth dividend of 4.90p per Ordinary share. This equates to a total dividend for the year of 11.47p per Ordinary share. It remains the Board's intention, which has been stated several times over the past few years, to move the dividend payment profile to a position where the fund pays four equal interim dividends on a quarterly basis through the year. This will be achieved in the year ending 30 April 2020 with four payments of 2.40p being a total for the year of 9.60p of core dividend. In that same year there may or may not be a special dividend, the payment of which will be dependent on the level of total dividend revenue received by the Company including any special dividends. The Board announced earlier this year its decision that once the Company's retained revenue reserves are equal to double the historic core dividend, the Company will distribute to shareholders all additional current period revenue as a special dividend. If the current period revenue is insufficient to meet the proposed core dividend target, the Company will use some of the retained revenue reserves with the aim of reinstating its policy as soon as is practical. The Company as at year end of 30th April 2019 had retained revenue reserves of GBP4,000,000 or 19.19p per share, which represents some 199% of the expected 2020 core annual dividend of 9.60p per Ordinary share. Board Succession As part of the Board's succession planning, Mr David Harris retired as a Director at the Annual General Meeting held in September 2018. The Board would like to express its thanks to Mr Harris for his support to the Board over the years. Mr Andrew Watkins joined the Board after the last Annual General Meeting, as David Harris's successor, Andrew Watkins has brought to the Board a wealth of experience from the investment industry, and is already making a valuable contribution to the Board. Outlook The outlook remains similar to that which we set out last year, namely that uncertainty around the outcome of negotiations with the EU remains, and this will continue to cause uncertainty in markets. We believe, however, that the Company's strategy, of investing in stable, largely ungeared and well-valued businesses, remains a sensible, sustainable model. Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 10 July 2019 Investment Manager's Report In the year to 30 April 2019 there was a decline in Company's net asset value per share from 249.61p to 214.31p. At the same time the core dividend was increased by 6.03% in line with the targeted increase. The Company has also announced a special dividend of 2.50p which, as usual, has been aggregated with the fourth interim dividend. This disappointing performance is a result of the continuing political turmoil and uncertainty caused by the ongoing Brexit process and the additional concerns caused by the trade "discussions" taking place between the United States, China and the European Union. It is interesting to note in the brief period of the Easter Recess when Brexit was not discussed, as much, there was a significant increase in the asset value of the Company. It is generally acknowledged by global analysts that UK equities are lowly rated relative to other world markets and that within the Public Markets, Mid Cap companies, and especially Small Cap companies are even more undervalued. This market has some similarities to the "exuberant" period of 1999/2000 when Telecommunications, Media and Technology ("TMT") shares reached extraordinary values and profitable, cash generating steadily growing companies were overlooked and disregarded. At this time growth companies have enjoyed a very strong run-up in prices whereas the exact opposite could be said about the cash generative, steady growing, dividend paying companies which make up the Company's portfolio. As we did in early

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual -2-

2000 we are using this period to acquire new holdings and increase our existing shareholdings in what appears to be highly undervalued companies. On one hand it is heartening to see an increase in the number of takeovers as third parties recognise this undervalue and take the opportunity to acquire high quality assets. On the other hand, whilst the uplifts in value are very welcome and particularly when funds can be released to buy into other significantly undervalued companies, one can't help feeling that the "real value" should be higher than the price being paid. The takeovers and offers set out below, in the Portfolio Review, have been announced in the first six months of this calendar year, and therefore provide cash resources that can be reinvested to produce a boost to the revenue account, and in time, to the growth of the asset value. Reflecting concern about the UK economy, the UK political position, the periodic instability in Europe and the world trade position it is hardly surprising that private investors have been holding back from buying the Company's shares. The shares now trade in the region of a 10% discount which over the life of the Company is historically very high. In the past the discount has for very brief periods been at this level but has always quickly narrowed. The yield on the shares is now at a healthy level, and with a capital structure in place until April 2025 and with the statement made by the Board on Dividend Policy the dividend pay out should grow steadily into the future. It is also concerning that in the past few weeks we have had several enquiries about the percentage of the portfolio held in unquoted investments. It is important to reiterate here that the Company has never, does not and never will make unquoted investments. When a new company is brought into the portfolio it is either traded on AIM or on the full list (excluding the shares in the FTSE 100) and must yield at least 4%. The Board made a public statement on the 6 March 2019 setting out a clarification of the Dividend Policy. Given the strength of the underlying dividend and the growth of the dividends of a lot of the portfolio it is the Board's intention to pay four interim dividends of 2.40p in 2019/20, an increase of 7%, and to increase the core dividend by the same 7% for the foreseeable future. Obviously further distributions may or may not take place as special dividends depending on the overall revenue account. Portfolio Review In the last year we have had two takeovers, Produce Investments and Dairy Crest (2018 - 1), and just post the year end we received offers for KCom, Mucklow (A & J) and BCA Marketplace. Including the takeovers of Produce Investments and Dairy Crest, seven holdings from the portfolio were sold in their entirety (2018 - 3), Curtis Banks, Discover IE, Macfarlane, Huntsworth and Hilton Foods. Shareholdings were reduced in sixteen companies including Amino Technologies, BCA Marketplace, Bloomsbury Publishing, T. Clarke, Diversified Gas & Oil, Go-Ahead Group, GVC Holdings, Jarvis Securities, Kin and Carta, Numis Corporation, Polar Capital, Ramsdens, Randall and Quilter, Sanderson, Titon Holdings and UP Global Sourcing, all after strong share price performances. Seven new shareholdings were added to the Company's portfolio in the year including, Babcock International - specialising in managing complex assets and infrastructure, Bakkavor - an international food manufacturing business specialising in fresh prepared foods, Crest Nicholson - a housebuilder, Devro - manufactures products derived from collagen, principally sausage casings, FinnCap - the largest adviser on the Alternative Investment Market ("AIM") advising both public and private companies, Sabre Insurance Group - a specialist car insurer, STV Group - a Scottish media company. The shareholdings were increased in twenty-five companies which were in the portfolio at the beginning of the financial year. Like last year this is a significant part of the portfolio and included a number of holdings that were "top sliced" in the early part of the year and then added to towards the end of the year. Outlook Until the UK's relationship with the European Union is clarified it is hard to see any reason for a change in the current valuations of our companies. It is however our firm belief that agreement will be reached and that once this is clear that there will be a significant rerating of the portfolio. David Horner Chelverton Asset Management Limited 10 July 2019 Breakdown of Portfolio by Industry at 30 April 2019 Market value % of Bid Market sector GBP'000 portfolio Support Services 8,240 13.70 Financial Services 7,531 12.50 Travel & Leisure 4,244 7.20 General Retailers 4,102 6.90 Household Goods & Home Construction 3,878 6.60 Construction & Materials 3,836 6.40 Industrial Engineering 3,141 5.20 Media 2,952 4.90 Real Estate Investment Trusts 2,874 4.80 Nonlife Insurance 2,840 4.80 Oil & Gas Producers 2,799 4.70 Real Estate Investment & Services 2,514 4.20 Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,991 3.30 Software & Computer Services 1,943 3.20 Industrial Transportation 1,150 1.90 Life Insurance 1,083 1.80 Food Producers 1,038 1.80 General Industrials 991 1.60 Leisure Goods 911 1.50 Fixed Line Telecommunications 733 1.20 Food & Drug Retailers 658 1.10 Technology Hardware & Equipment 446 0.70 59,895 100.00 Breakdown of Portfolio by Market Capitalisation at 30 April 2019 Number of Companies GBP500m = 20 Source: Maitland Administration Services Limited Portfolio Statement at 30 April 2019 Market % of value Security Sector GBP'000 portfolio Diversified Gas & Oil & Gas 2,223 3.7 Oil Producers Randall & Quilter Nonlife 1,558 2.6 Insurance Marston's Travel & 1,417 2.4 Leisure UP Global Sourcing Household 1,363 2.3 Holdings Goods & Home Construction Mucklow (A&J) Real Estate 1,350 2.3 Group Investment Trusts Belvoir Lettings Real Estate 1,344 2.2 Investment & Services DFS Furniture General 1,255 2.1 Retailers Shoe Zone General 1,248 2.1 Retailers Strix Group Electronic & 1,190 2.0 Electrical Equipment De La Rue Support 1,101 1.8 Services Clarke (T.) Construction 1,070 1.8 & Materials Bloomsbury Media 1,066 1.8 Publishing Crest Nicholson Household 1,059 1.8 Goods & Home Construction Restaurant Group Travel & 1,056 1.8 Leisure Polar Capital Financial 1,045 1.7 Holdings Services Park Group Financial 1,028 1.7 Services Flowtech Fluid Industrial 1,020 1.7 Power Engineering StatPro Group Software & 1,016 1.7 Computer Services Castings Industrial 968 1.6 Engineering Go-Ahead Group Travel & 966 1.6 Leisure Severfield Industrial 953 1.6 Engineering Essentra Support 951 1.6 Services Jarvis Securities Financial 935 1.6 Services Kier Group Construction 935 1.6 & Materials Sanderson Group Software & 927 1.5 Computer Services BCA Marketplace Support 925 1.5 Services Photo-Me Leisure 911 1.5 International Goods Personal Group Nonlife 884 1.5 Holdings Insurance Alumasc Group Construction 882 1.5 & Materials Murgitroyd Group Support 855 1.4 Services Ramsdens Holdings Financial 855 1.4 Services Premier Asset Financial 844 1.4

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual -3-

Management Group Services Financial Services Centaur Media Media 836 1.4 Galliford Try Household 812 1.4 Goods & Home Construction XP Power Electronic & 801 1.3 Electrical Equipment Epwin Group Construction 800 1.3 & Materials Regional REIT Real Estate 789 1.3 Investment Trusts RPS Group Support 772 1.3 Services Braemar Shipping Industrial 760 1.3 Services Transportati on Brown (N) Group General 756 1.3 Retailers Brewin Dolphin Financial 735 1.2 Holdings Services Town Centre Real Estate 735 1.2 Securities Investment Trusts Northgate Support 734 1.2 Services Chesnara Life 733 1.2 Insurance KCom Group Fixed Line 733 1.2 Telecommunic ations Kin and Carta Support 705 1.2 Services Palace Capital Real Estate 700 1.2 Investment & Services Numis Corporation Financial 686 1.1 Services McColl's Retail Food & Drug 658 1.1 Group Retailers Headlam Group Household 644 1.1 Goods & Home Construction Bakkavor Food 642 1.1 Producers Orchard Funding Financial 638 1.1 Group Services RTC Group Support 630 1.0 Services Low & Bonar General 601 1.0 Industrials Wilmington Group Media 600 1.0 Gattaca Support 580 1.0 Services Anglo African Oil Oil & Gas 576 1.0 & Gas Producers Finncap Group Financial 540 0.9 Services Babcock Support 525 0.9 International Services Foxtons Group Real Estate 470 0.8 Investment & Services Connect Group Support 462 0.8 Services GVC Holdings Travel & 457 0.8 Leisure STV Media 450 0.7 Amino Technologies Technology 446 0.7 Hardware & Equipment Saga General 441 0.7 Retailers Moss Bros Group General 402 0.7 Retailers Sabre Insurance Nonlife 398 0.7 Insurance Devro Food 396 0.7 Producers Coral Products General 390 0.6 Industrials DX Group Industrial 390 0.6 Transportati on Hansard Global Life 350 0.6 Insurance Revolution Bars Travel & 348 0.6 Group Leisure GLI Finance Financial 225 0.4 Services Chamberlin Industrial 200 0.3 Engineering Titon Holdings Construction 149 0.2 & Materials Total 59,895 100.0 Portfolio Investment Objective and Policy The investment objective of the Company is to provide Ordinary shareholders with a high income and opportunity for capital growth, having provided a capital return sufficient to repay the full final capital entitlement of the Zero Dividend Preference shares issued by the wholly owned subsidiary company SDVP. The Company's investment policy is that: · The Company will invest in equities in order to achieve its investment objectives, which are to provide both income and capital growth, predominantly through investment in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange Main Market or traded on AIM. · The Company will not invest in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities or any similar securities convertible into shares; nor will it invest in the securities of other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. Performance Analysis using Key Performance Indicators At each quarterly Board meeting, the Directors consider a number of key performance indicators ('KPIs') to assess the Group's success in achieving its objectives, including the net asset value ('NAV'), the dividend per share and the total ongoing charges. · The Group's Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income is set out on page 42. · A total dividend for the year to 30 April 2019 of 11.47p (2018: 9.12p) per Ordinary share has been declared to shareholders by way of three payments totalling 6.57p per Ordinary share plus a fourth interim dividend payment of 2.40p per Ordinary share and a special dividend of 2.50p per Ordinary share. · The NAV per Ordinary share at 30 April 2019 was 214.19p (2018: 249.61p). · The ongoing charges (including investment management fees and other expenses but excluding exceptional items) for the year ended 30 April 2019 were 1.95% (2018: 1.84%). Principal Risks The Directors confirm that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its objective, business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The Board regularly considers the principal risks facing the Company. Mitigation of these risks is sought and achieved in a number of ways as set out below: Market risk The Company is exposed to UK market risk due to fluctuations in the market prices of its investments. The Investment Manager actively monitors economic performance of investee companies and reports regularly to the Board on a formal and informal basis. The Board formally meets with the Investment Manager on a quarterly basis when the portfolio transactions and performance are discussed and reviewed. The Company is substantially dependent on the services of the Investment Manager's investment team for the implementation of its investment policy.The Company may hold a proportion of the portfolio in cash or cash equivalent investments from time to time. Whilst during positive stock market movements the portfolio may forego potential gains, during negative market movements this may provide protection. Discount volatility The Board recognises that, as a closed ended company, it is in the long-term interests of shareholders to reduce discount volatility and believes that the prime driver of discounts over the longer term is performance. The Board, with its advisers, monitors the Company's discount levels and shares may be bought back should it be thought appropriate to do so by the Board. Regulatory risks A breach of Companies Act provisions and Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') rules may result in the Group's companies being liable to fines or the suspension of either of the Group companies from listing and from trading on the London Stock Exchange. The Board, with its advisers, monitors the Group and SDVP's regulatory obligations both on an ongoing basis and at quarterly Board meetings. Financial risk The financial position of the Group is reviewed in detail at each Board meeting and monitored by the Audit Committee. New developments in accounting standards and industry-related issues are actively reported to and monitored by the Board and its advisers, ensuring that appropriate accounting policies are adhered to. A more detailed explanation of the financial risks facing the Group is given in note 23 to the financial statements on pages 60 to 65. Gearing The Company's shares are geared by the Zero Dividend Preference shares and should be regarded as carrying above average risk, since a positive NAV for the Company's shareholders will be dependent upon the Company's assets being sufficient to meet those prior final entitlements of the holders of Zero Dividend Preference shares. As a consequence of the gearing, a decline in the value of the Company's investment portfolio will result in a greater percentage decline in the NAV of the Ordinary shares and vice versa. Viability Statement The Board reviews the performance and progress of the Company over various time periods and uses these assessments, regular investment performance updates from the Investment Manager and a continuing programme of monitoring risk, to assess the future viability of the Company. The Directors consider that a period of three years is the most appropriate time horizon to consider the Company's viability and, after careful analysis, the Directors believe that the Company is viable over a three-year period. The following facts support the Directors' view: · The Company has a liquid investment portfolio invested predominantly in

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual -4-

readily realisable smaller capitalised UK-listed and AIM traded securities and has some short-term cash on deposit. · Revenue expenses of the Company are covered multiple times by investment income. In order to maintain viability, the Company has a robust risk control framework for the identification and mitigation of risk, which is reviewed regularly by the Board. The Directors also seek reassurance from service providers, to whom all management and administrative functions are delegated, that their operations are well managed and they are taking appropriate action to monitor and mitigate risk. The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of the assessment. Other Statutory Information Company status and business model The Company was incorporated on 6 April 1999 and commenced trading on 12 May 1999. The Company is a closed-ended investment trust with registered number 03749536. Its capital structure consists of Ordinary shares of 25p each, which are listed and traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The principal activity of the Company is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company has been granted approval from HMRC as an investment trust under Sections 1158/1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 ('1158/1159') on an ongoing basis. The Company will be treated as an investment trust company subject to there being no serious breaches of the conditions for approval. The Company is also an investment company as defined in Section 833 of the Companies Act 2006. The current portfolio of the Company is such that its shares are eligible for inclusion in ISAs up to the maximum annual subscription limit and the Directors expect this eligibility to be maintained. The Group financial statements consolidate the audited annual report and financial statements of the Company and SDVP, its subsidiary undertakings, for the year ended 30 April 2019. The Company owns 100% of the issued ordinary share capital of SDVP, which was incorporated on 25 October 2017. Further information on the capital structure of the Company and SDVP can be found below. AIFM The Board is registered as a Small Registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager ('AIFM') with the FCA and all required returns have been completed and filed. Employees, environmental, human rights and community issues The Board recognises the requirement under Section 414C of the Companies Act to detail information about employees, environmental, human rights and community issues, including information about any policies it has in relation to these matters and the effectiveness of these policies. These requirements and the requirements of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 do not apply to the Company as it has no employees and no physical assets, all the Directors are non-executive and it has outsourced all its management and administrative functions to third-party service providers. The Company has therefore not reported further in respect of these provisions. However, in carrying out its activities and in relationships with service providers, the Company aims to conduct itself responsibly, ethically and fairly. Current and future developments A review of the main features of the year and the outlook for the Company are contained in the Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report. Dividends declared/paid Payment date 30 April 2019 30 April 2018 First interim 2 October 2018 2.19 2.02 Second interim 2 January 2019 2.19 2.02 Third interim 3 April 2019 2.19 2.02 Fourth interim 11 July 2019 2.40 2.40 8.97 8.46 Special dividend 11 July 2019 2.50 0.66 11.47 9.12 The Directors have not recommended a final dividend in respect of the year ended 30 April 2019. Ten year dividend history 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 p p p p p p p p p p 1st 2.19 2.02 1.85 1.70 1.575 1.475 1.40 1.35 1.30 1.25 Quarter 2nd 2.19 2.02 1.85 1.70 1.575 1.475 1.40 1.35 1.30 1.25 Quarter 3rd 2.19 2.02 1.85 1.70 1.575 1.475 1.40 1.35 1.30 1.25 Quarter 6.57 6.06 5.55 5.10 4.725 4.425 4.20 4.05 3.90 3.75 4th 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.35 2.30 2.25 Quarter 8.97 8.46 7.95 7.50 7.125 6.825 6.60 6.40 6.20 6.00 % 6.03 6.47 6.00 5.26 4.40 3.41 3.12 3.23 3.33 - increas e of core dividen d Special 2.50 0.66 1.86 1.60 0.300 2.750 - - - - dividen d Total 11.47 9.12 9.81 9.10 7.425 9.575 6.60 6.40 6.20 6.00 dividen d Diversity The Board of Directors of the Company comprised four male Directors in the year to 30 April 2019. The Board recognises the benefits of diversity in future appointments to the Board; however, the key criteria for the appointment of new Directors will be the appropriate skills and experience in the interests of shareholder value. The Directors are satisfied that the Board currently contains members with an appropriate breadth of skills and experience. The Strategic Report is signed on behalf of the Board by Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 10 July 2019 Directors The Rt Hon. Lord Lamont of Lerwick*+ (Chairman) was Chancellor of the Exchequer between 1990 and 1993. Prior to that appointment, Lord Lamont was Chief Secretary to the Treasury between 1989 and 1990. Following his retirement as a Member of Parliament in 1997, he has held numerous positions as a director of various organisations and funds, including NM Rothschild and Sons Limited. He is an adviser to Stanhope Capital and a director of Jupiter European Opportunities Trust plc. Lord Lamont was appointed to the Board on 27 February 2006. William van Heesewijk began his career with Lloyds Bank International in 1981, working for both the merchant banking and investment management arms. He has been involved in the investment trust industry since 1987 in various capacities. During his tenure with Fidelity Investments International, Gartmore Investment Management PLC, BFS Investments PLC and Chelverton, he managed several launches of onshore and offshore investment funds, including a number of roll-overs and reconstructions involving complex capital structures and across several geographic regions. His roles involved business development, project management, sales compliance and marketing. He was a member of the Association of Investment Companies Managers forum. Mr van Heesewijk was appointed to the Board on 1 December 2005. Howard Myles*+ was a partner in Ernst & Young from 2001 to 2007 and was responsible for the Investment Funds Corporate Advisory Team. He was previously with UBS Warburg from 1987 to 2001. Mr Myles began his career in stockbroking in 1971 as an equity salesman and in 1975 joined Touche Ross & Co, where he qualified as a chartered accountant. In 1978 he joined W Greenwell & Co in the corporate broking team and in 1987 moved to SG Warburg Securities, where he was involved in a wide range of commercial and industrial transactions in addition to leading Warburg's corporate finance function for investment funds. He is now a non-executive director of Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited, JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC, The Forest Company Limited and BBGI SICAV S.A. Mr Myles was appointed to the Board on 15 March 2011. He became Chairman of the Audit Committee on 15 June 2016. Andrew Watkins*+ has a wealth of experience in the investment trust industry across many sectors since the early 1990s. He has over 25 years' experience in various senior roles with Invesco Perpetual, Jupiter and Flemings and has served as an NED on the Board of an asset management company and the KI Financials Master Fund, a Hedge Fund-of-Funds. He is currently a non-executive director of F&C UK High Income Trust PLC. Mr Watkins was appointed to the Board on 6 September 2018. * Independent + Audit Committee member Investment Manager, Secretary, Custodian and Registrar Investment Manager: Chelverton Asset Management Limited ('Chelverton') Chelverton was formed in 1998 by David Horner, who has considerable experience of analysing investments and working with smaller companies. Chelverton is predominantly owned by its employees. Chelverton is a specialist fund manager focused on UK mid and small companies and has a successful track record. At 30 April 2019, Chelverton had total funds under management of approximately GBP1,080 million including two investment trust companies and three OEICs. The fund management team comprises David Horner, David Taylor, Edward Booth and James Baker. Chelverton is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Administrator and Corporate Secretary: Maitland Administration Services Limited Maitland Administration Services Limited provides company secretarial and administrative services for the Group. The Maitland group provides administration and regulatory oversight solutions for a wide range of investment companies. Custodian: Jarvis Investment Management Limited Established for over 30 years, Jarvis Investment Management Limited offers a wide range of administration services and solutions, including custody services. Registrar: Share Registrars Limited Share Registrars Limited is a CREST registrar established in 2004 and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual -5-

provides share registration services to over 220 client companies. Directors' Report The Directors present their Annual Report and financial statements for the Group and the Company for the year ended 30 April 2019. Directors The Directors who served during the year ended 30 April 2019 are listed on page 15. None of the Directors nor any persons connected with them had a material interest in any of the Company's transactions, arrangements or agreements during the year, except Mr van Heesewijk, who by virtue of his employment (until March 2019) with Chelverton during the year is interested in the Investment Management Agreement. None of the Directors has or has had any interest in any transaction which is or was unusual in its nature or conditions or significant to the business of the Company, and which was effected by the Company during the current financial year. There have been no loans or guarantees from the Company or its subsidiary undertakings, to any Director at any time during the year or thereafter. Corporate Governance A formal statement on Corporate Governance and the Company compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code and the AIC on Corporate Governance can be found below. Management agreements The Company's investments are managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited under an agreement ('the Investment Management Agreement') dated 30 April 2006 (effective from 1 December 2005). A periodic fee is payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of 1% of the value of the gross assets under management of the Company. The Investment Management Agreement may be terminated by 12 months' written notice. There are no additional arrangements in place for compensation beyond the notice period. Under another agreement ('the Administration Agreement') dated 1 January 2016, company secretarial services and the general administration of the Group are undertaken by Maitland Administration Services Limited ('Maitland'). Their fee is subject to review at intervals of not less than three years. The Administration Agreement may be terminated by six months' written notice. It is the Directors' opinion that the continuing appointment of the Investment Manager and the Administrator/Secretary on the terms agreed is in the best interests of the Group and its shareholders. The Directors are satisfied that Chelverton has the required skill and expertise to continue successfully to manage the Group's assets, and is satisfied with the services provided by Maitland. Dividends Details of the dividends declared and paid by the Board are set out in the Strategic Report. Directors' indemnification and insurance The Company's Articles of Association provide that, insofar as permitted by law, every Director shall be indemnified by the Company against all costs, charges, expenses, losses or liabilities incurred in the execution and discharge of the Directors' duties, powers or office. The Company has arranged appropriate insurance cover in respect of legal action against its Directors. This cover was in place during the year and also to the date of signing this report. Substantial shareholdings The Directors have been informed of the following notifiable interests in the voting shares of the Company at 30 April 2019: Ordinary shares Number of shares % of voting rights Integrated Financial 1,021,264 5% Arrangements Limited The Company has not been notified of any changes to the above holdings between 30 April 2019 and the date of this report. Special business at the Annual General Meeting The Company's AGM will be held at 11.00 am on Thursday 5 September 2019. The Notice of Meeting is set out below. In addition to the ordinary business of the meeting, there are a number of items of special business, as follows: Authority to issue shares and disapply pre-emption rights An Ordinary Resolution was passed at the last AGM held on 6 September 2018 giving Directors authority, pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, to allot Ordinary shares up to an aggregate nominal value equal to GBP1,445,833 (which figure represented one-third of the issued share capital of the Company). This authority expires at the conclusion of the next AGM. The Directors are seeking renewal, pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, to allot up to an aggregate nominal value equal to GBP1,737,500, being one-third of the Ordinary shares in issue at the date of this report, as set out in Resolution 7 in the Notice of Meeting. This authority will expire at the AGM to be held in 2020 or 15 months from the passing of the Resolution, whichever is earlier. A Special Resolution was also passed on 6 September 2018 giving the Directors power to issue Ordinary shares for cash notwithstanding the pre-emption provisions of the Companies Act 2006 and permitting the Directors to issue shares without being required to offer them to existing shareholders in proportion to their current holdings. This power expires at the conclusion of the next AGM and the Directors are seeking its renewal, pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006, to enable the Directors to issue up to 10% of the issued Ordinary share capital, representing 2,085,000 Ordinary shares at the date of this report, as set out in the Notice of Meeting as Resolution 8. This authority will also cover the sale of shares held in Treasury, and will expire at the AGM to be held in 2020 or 15 months from the passing of the Resolution, whichever is earlier. The authorities to issue shares will only be used when it would be in the interests of shareholders as a whole. The Directors do not currently intend to issue or sell shares from Treasury other than above the prevailing NAV. Purchase of own shares At the AGM held on 6 September 2018 the Directors were granted the authority to buy back in the market up to 14.99% of the Company's Ordinary shares in circulation at that date for cancellation or placing into Treasury. No shares have been purchased under this authority, which remains in force. Resolution 9 as set out in the Notice of Meeting will renew this authority for up to 14.99% of the current issued Ordinary share capital in circulation, which represents 3,125,415 Ordinary shares at the date of this report. The Directors do not intend to use the authority to purchase the Company's shares unless to do so would result in an increase in the net asset value per share for the remaining shareholders and would generally be in the interests of all shareholders. The authority, if given, will lapse at the AGM to be held in 2020 or 15 months from the passing of this Resolution, whichever is earlier. Purchases will be made on the open market. The price paid for Ordinary shares will not be less than 25p and not more than the higher of (i) 5% above the average of the middle market quotations (as derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange) of the Ordinary shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the Ordinary share is purchased, and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the current highest independent bid on the London Stock Exchange. Shares may be cancelled or placed in Treasury. Pursuant to the loan agreement between the Company and SDVP, the Company will not purchase any of its Ordinary shares out of capital reserves unless the cover for the final redemption value of the Zero Dividend Preference shares is at least 1.9 times after the purchase. Notice period for general meetings Resolution 10 is a Special Resolution that will give the Directors the ability to convene general meetings, other than Annual General Meetings, on a minimum of 14 clear days' notice. The minimum notice period for annual general meetings will remain at 21 clear days. The approval will be effective until the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020, at which it is intended that renewal will be sought. The Company will have to offer facilities for all shareholders to vote by electronic means for any general meeting convened on 14 days' notice. The Directors will only call a general meeting on 14 days' notice where they consider it to be in the interests of shareholders to do so and the relevant matter is required to be dealt with expediently. Recommendation The Board considers that the Resolutions to be proposed at the AGM are in the best interests of shareholders as a whole and the Company and, accordingly, recommends that shareholders vote in favour of each Resolution, as the Directors intend to do in respect of their own beneficial shareholdings representing approximately 0.9% of the issued share capital. Company information The following information is disclosed in accordance with the Companies Act 2006: · The Group's capital structure and voting rights are summarised below. · Details of the substantial shareholders in the Company are listed above. · The rules concerning the appointment and replacement of Directors are contained in the Company's Articles of Association. · The Articles of Association can be amended by the passing of a Special Resolution of the members in a General Meeting. · Amendment of the Articles of Association and the giving of powers to issue or buy back the Company's shares require the relevant Resolution to be passed by shareholders. The Board's current powers to issue or buy back shares and proposals for their renewal are detailed above. · There are no restrictions concerning the transfer of securities in the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual -6-

Company; no restrictions on voting rights; no special rights with regard to control attached to securities; no agreements between holders of securities regarding their transfer known to the Company; and no agreements which the Company is party to that might affect its control following a successful takeover bid. · Consideration of likely future developments is detailed in the Strategic Report. SDVP Annual General Meeting The SDVP's AGM will be held on Thursday 5 September 2019 following the Company's AGM. The Notice of Meeting is set out in the SDVP Annual Report. Going concern The Group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position, are described in the Chairman's Statement on pages 2 and 3 and in the Investment Manager's Report on pages 4 to 9. The financial position of the Group, its cash flows, liquidity position and borrowing facilities are described in the financial statements. In addition, note 23 on pages 60 to 65 to the financial statements sets out the Group's objectives, policies and processes for managing its capital; its financial risk management objectives; details of its financial instruments; and its exposure to credit risk and liquidity risk. The Group has adequate financial resources and, as a consequence, the Directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks successfully and it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis. Global greenhouse gas emissions The Company has no greenhouse gas emissions to report from its operations, nor does it have responsibility for any other emission-producing sources under the Companies Act 2006 (Strategic Report and Directors' Report) Regulations 2013. Auditor The Auditor, Hazlewoods LLP, has indicated its willingness to continue in office and Resolution 6 proposing its re-appointment and authorising the Directors to determine its remuneration for the ensuing year will be submitted at the AGM. The Directors who were in office on the date of approval of these financial statements have confirmed, as far as they are each aware, that there is no relevant audit information of which the Auditor is unaware. Each of the Directors has confirmed that they have taken all the steps that they ought to have taken as Directors in order to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that it has been communicated to the Auditor. On behalf of the Board Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 10 July 2019 Statement on Corporate Governance The Company is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and the Directors are accountable to shareholders for the governance of the Group's affairs. Statement of compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code ('the Governance Code') The Directors have reviewed the detailed principles outlined in the Governance Code and confirm that, to the extent that they are relevant to the Company's business, they have complied with the provisions of the Governance Code throughout the year ended 30 April 2019 except as explained in this section as being non-compliant and that the Company's current practice is in all material respects consistent with the principles of the Governance Code. The Board also confirms that, to the best of its knowledge and understanding, procedures were in place to meet the requirements of the Governance Code relating to internal controls throughout the year under review. This statement describes how the principles of the Governance Code have been applied in the affairs of the Company. As an investment trust, the Company has also taken into account the Code of Corporate Governance produced by the Association of Investment Companies ('the AIC Code'), which is intended as a framework of best practice specifically for AIC member companies. The AIC Code, as explained by the AIC Corporate Governance Guide ('the AIC Guide'), addresses all the principles set out in the Governance Code, and there are some areas where the AIC Code is more flexible than the Governance Code. The Board has taken steps to adhere to its principles for investment companies and follow the recommendations in the AIC Code where it believes they are appropriate. A copy of the AIC Code and the AIC Guide can be obtained via the AIC website, www.theaic.co.uk [1], and a copy of the Governance Code can be obtained at www.frc.org.uk [2]. The Company has not complied with the following provisions of the Governance Code: · owing to the size of the Board, it is felt inappropriate to appoint a senior independent non-executive Director. · as the Group has no staff, other than Directors, there are no procedures in place in relation to whistle-blowing. The Board has satisfied itself there are appropriate whistle-blowing procedures in place at its service providers. Board responsibilities and relationship with Investment Manager The Board is responsible for the investment policy and strategic and operational decisions of the Group and for ensuring that the Group is run in accordance with all regulatory and statutory requirements. These procedures have been formalised in a schedule of matters reserved for decision by the Board. These matters include: · the maintenance of clear investment objectives and risk management policies, changes to which require Board approval; · the monitoring of the business activities of the Group, including investment performance and annual budgeting; and · review of matters delegated to the Investment Manager, Administrator, Custodian or Secretary. The Group's day-to-day functions have been delegated to a number of service providers, each engaged under separate legal agreements. At each Board meeting the Directors follow a formal agenda prepared and circulated in advance of the meeting by the Company Secretary to review the Group's investments and all other important issues, such as asset allocation, gearing policy, corporate strategic issues, cash management, peer group performance, marketing and shareholder relations, investment outlook and revenue forecasts, to ensure that control is maintained over the Group's affairs. The Board regularly considers its overall strategy. The management of the Group's assets is delegated to Chelverton. At each Board meeting, representatives of Chelverton are in attendance to present verbal and written reports covering its activity, portfolio composition and investment performance over the preceding period. Ongoing communication with the Board is maintained between formal meetings. The Investment Manager ensures that Directors have timely access to all relevant management and financial information to enable informed decisions to be made and contacts the Board as required for specific guidance. The Company Secretary and Investment Manager prepare briefing notes for Board consideration on matters of relevance, for example changes to the Group's economic and financial environment, statutory and regulatory changes and corporate governance best practice. Board membership At the year end the Board consisted of four Directors, all of whom are non-executive. The Group has no employees. The Board seeks to ensure that it has the appropriate balance of skills, experience and length of service amongst its members. The Board's policy on tenure is that Directors can stand for more than nine years. The Board considers that length of service does not necessarily compromise the independence or contribution of directors of investment trust companies where experience and continuity can be a significant strength. The Directors possess a wide range of business and financial expertise relevant to the direction of the Group and Company and consider that they commit sufficient time to the Group and Company's affairs. On appointment to the Board, Directors are fully briefed as to their responsibilities by the Chairman, the Investment Manager and the Company Secretary. Brief biographical details of the Directors can be found above. The Directors meet at regular Board meetings, held at least four times a year, and additional meetings and telephone meetings are arranged as necessary. During the year to 30 April 2019 the Board met six times and all Directors were present at all Board meetings. Board effectiveness The Board conducts an annual review of the performance of the Board, its Committees and the Directors. The Board is satisfied from the results of its last evaluation that the Board, its Committees and Directors function effectively, collectively and individually and that the Board contains an appropriate balance of skills and experience to effectively manage the Company. Chairman The Chairman, Lord Lamont, is independent. He has shown himself to have sufficient time to commit to the Group's affairs. The Company does not have a chief executive officer, as it has no executive directors. The Chairman has no relationships that may create a conflict of interest between the Chairman's interest and those of the shareholders. The Chairman does not sit on the Board of any other investment company managed by Chelverton. Directors' independence In accordance with the Listing Rules for investment entities, the Board has reviewed the status of its individual Directors and the Board as a whole. The Governance Code requires that this report should identify each non-executive Director the Board considers to be independent in character and judgement and whether there are relationships or circumstances which are

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual -7-

likely to affect, or could appear to affect, the Director's judgement, stating its reasons if it determines that a Director is independent notwithstanding the existence of relationships or circumstances which may appear relevant to its determination. Mr Myles and Mr Watkins are deemed to be independent of the Investment Manager. Despite being on the Board for over nine years, the Board believes Lord Lamont is also independent. They all continue to perform their roles effectively. Mr van Heesewijk was not deemed independent during most of the year by virtue of his employment with Chelverton. Following his departure from Chelverton in March 2019 and in accordance with the Listing Rules he is now an independent director. The Board members are therefore now all independent. Under the Articles of Association, one-third of Directors will retire by rotation at each AGM and no Director shall serve a term of more than three years before re-election, in accordance with corporate governance principles. The Board has reviewed the appointment of those Directors retiring at the forthcoming AGM. In accordance with the Governance and AIC Codes, Lord Lamont will offer himself for re-election (and do so on an annual basis), having served on the Board for over nine years. Mr van Heesewijk as a non-independent Director will also stand for re-election. The Board recommends that shareholders vote for the re-election of Lord Lamont, Mr van Heesewijk and Mr Watkins, as it believes their contributions to the Board to be effective, that they demonstrate commitment to their roles as non-executive Directors of the Company and have actively contributed throughout the year. Senior Independent Director No separate Senior Independent Director has been appointed to the Board as, in the view of the Directors, it is inappropriate to do so given the size and composition of the Board. All the Directors make themselves available to shareholders at general meetings of the Company. The Directors can be contacted at other times via the Company Secretary. Audit Committee The Audit Committee comprises the independent Directors. The Committee met twice during the year ended 30 April 2019, with Mr Myles as Chairman. All members of the Committee were present at both meetings. The Audit Committee has direct access to the Group's Auditor, Hazlewoods LLP, and representatives of Hazlewoods LLP attend the year end Audit Committee meeting. The primary responsibilities of the Audit Committee are: to review the effectiveness of the internal control environment of the Group and monitor adherence to best practice in corporate governance; to make recommendations to the Board in relation to the re-appointment of the Auditor and to approve their remuneration and terms of engagement; to review and monitor the Auditor's independence and objectivity and the scope and effectiveness of the audit process and to provide a forum through which the Group's Auditor reports to the Board. The Audit Committee also has responsibility for monitoring the integrity of the financial statements and accounting policies of the Group and for reviewing the Group's financial reporting and internal control policies and procedures. Committee members consider that, individually and collectively, they are appropriately experienced in accounting and audit processes to fulfil the role required. Management Engagement Committee The functions performed by this type of Committee are carried out by the Board of the Company. The Board reviewed the performance of the Investment Manager's obligations under the Investment Management Agreement. Based on this performance, the Board decided that the Investment Manager's appointment should continue. It also reviewed the performance of the Company Secretary, the Custodian and the Registrar and matters concerning their respective agreements with the Company. Nominations Committee The functions performed by this type of Committee are carried out by the Board of the Company. The Board evaluated the performance of Directors and the Chairman for the year ended 30 April 2019. As a result of the evaluation, the Board remains of the opinion that all Directors contribute effectively and have the skills and experience relevant to the leadership and direction of the Company. The Board also recommended the re-appointment of those Directors standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. Remuneration Committee The functions performed by this type of Committee are carried out by the Board of the Company. The Board assessed the Directors' fees, following proper consideration of the role that individual Directors fulfil in respect of Board and Committee responsibilities, the time committed to the Group's affairs and remuneration levels generally within the investment trust sector. Under the Listing Rules, the Governance Code principles relating to directors' remuneration do not apply to an investment trust company other than to the extent that they relate specifically to non-executive directors. Detailed information on the remuneration arrangements can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report on pages 30 to 32 and in note 5 to the financial statements. Independent professional advice The Board has formalised arrangements under which the Directors, in the furtherance of their duties, may take independent professional advice at the Company's expense. Institutional investors - use of voting rights The Investment Manager, in the absence of explicit instruction from the Board, is empowered to exercise discretion in the use of the Company's voting rights. Conflicts of interest It is the responsibility of each individual Director to avoid an unauthorised conflict arising. He must notify and request authorisation from the Board as soon as he becomes aware of the possibility of a conflict arising. The Board is responsible for considering Directors' requests for authorisation of conflicts and for deciding whether or not the conflict should be authorised. The factors to be considered will include whether the conflict could prevent the Director from properly performing his duties, whether it has, or could have, any impact on the Group and whether it could be regarded as likely to affect the judgement and/or actions of the Director in question. When the Board is deciding whether to authorise a conflict or potential conflict, only Directors who have no interest in the matter being considered are able to take the relevant decision, and in taking the decision the Directors must act in a way they consider, in good faith, will be most likely to promote the Group's success. The Directors are able to impose limits or conditions when giving authorisation if they think this is appropriate in the circumstances. A register of conflicts is maintained by the Company Secretary and is reviewed at Board meetings, to ensure that any authorised conflicts remain appropriate. Directors are required to confirm at these meetings whether there has been any change to their position. Internal control review The Board is responsible for establishing and maintaining the Group's systems of internal control and for reviewing their effectiveness. An ongoing process, in accordance with the guidance supplied by the Financial Reporting Council, 'Guidance on Risk Management, Internal Control and Related Financial and Business Reporting', is in place for identifying, evaluating and managing risks faced by the Company and the Group. The Company's risks are documented and evaluated using a risk register. This register is reviewed regularly by Directors to ensure appropriate risk mitigation actions are in place. This process helps to ensure that the Board maintains a sound system of internal control to safeguard shareholders' investments and the Group's assets. This process also involves a review by Directors of reports on the internal control systems of the service providers who perform all the Company's administrative and managerial functions. As described below, this process, together with key procedures established with a view to providing effective financial control, have been in place for the full financial year and up to the date the financial statements were approved. The risk management process and systems of internal control are designed to manage rather than eliminate the risk of failure to achieve the Company's objectives. It should be recognised that such systems can only provide reasonable, rather than absolute, assurance against material misstatement or loss. No significant failings or weaknesses have been identified. Internal control assessment process Risk assessment and the review of internal controls is undertaken by the Board in the context of the Group's overall investment objective. The review covers the key business, operational, compliance and financial risks facing the Company. In arriving at its judgement of what risks the Company faces, the Board has considered the Company's operations in the light of the following factors: · the threat of such risks becoming a reality; · the Company's ability to reduce the incidence and impact of risk on its performance; · the cost to the Company and benefits related to the review of risk and associated controls of the Group; and · the extent to which third parties operate the relevant controls. Against this background the Board has split the review into four sections reflecting the nature of the risks being addressed. The sections are as follows: · corporate strategy;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual -8-

· published information and compliance with laws and regulations; · relationship with service providers; and · investment and business activities. Given the nature of the Company's activities and the fact that most functions are subcontracted, the Group does not have an internal audit function. The Directors have obtained information from key third-party suppliers regarding the controls operated by them. To enable the Board to make an appropriate risk and control assessment, the information and assurances sought from third parties include the following: · details of the control environment; · identification and evaluation of risks and control objectives; · assessment of the communication procedures; and · assessment of the control procedures. The key procedures which have been established to provide effective internal financial controls are as follows: · Investment management is provided by Chelverton. The Board is responsible for the implementation of the overall investment policy and monitors the actions of the Investment Manager at regular Board meetings. · The provision of administration, accounting and company secretarial duties is the responsibility of Maitland Administration Services Limited. · Custody of assets is undertaken by Jarvis Investment Management Limited. · The duties of investment management, accounting and custody of assets are segregated. The procedures of the individual parties are designed to complement one another.* The non-executive Directors of the Group clearly define the duties and responsibilities of their agents and advisers in the terms of their contracts. The appointment of agents and advisers is conducted by the Board after consideration of the quality of the parties involved; the Board, via the Management Engagement Committee, monitors their ongoing performance and contractual arrangements. · Mandates for authorisation of investment transactions and expense payments are set by the Board. · The Board reviews detailed financial information provided by the Administrator on a regular basis. Company Secretary The Board has direct access to the advice and services of the Company Secretary, Maitland Administration Service Limited, which is responsible for ensuring that Board and Committee procedures are followed and that applicable regulations are complied with. The Secretary is also responsible to the Board for ensuring timely delivery of information and reports and that the statutory obligations of the Group are met. Dialogue with shareholders Communication with shareholders is given a high priority by both the Board and the Investment Manager and all Directors are available to enter into dialogue with shareholders at any time. Major shareholders of the Group have the opportunity to meet with the independent non-executive Directors of the Board in order to ensure that their views are understood. All shareholders are encouraged to attend the AGM, during which the Board and the Investment Manager are available to discuss issues affecting the Group and shareholders have the opportunity to address questions to the Investment Manager, the Board and the Chairmen of the Board's standing committees. There are no significant issues raised by major shareholders to bring to all shareholders' attention, topics of interest are covered in the Strategic Report on pages 1 to 13. Any shareholder who would like to lodge questions in advance of the AGM is invited to do so either on the reverse of the Proxy Form or in writing to the Company Secretary at the address given on page 72. The Company always responds to letters from individual shareholders. The Annual and Half Yearly Reports of the Group are prepared by the Board and its advisers to present a full and readily understandable review of the Group's performance. Copies are available for downloading from the Investment Manager's website www.chelvertonam.com [3] and on request from the Company Secretary on 01245 398950. Copies of the Annual Report are mailed to shareholders. Audit Committee Report Role of the Committee The Audit Committee ('the Committee') provides a forum through which the Group's Auditor reports to the Board. The Committee is responsible for monitoring the process of production and ensuring the integrity of the Group's financial statements. The other primary responsibilities of the Committee are: · to monitor adherence to best practice in corporate governance; · to review the effectiveness of the internal control and risk management environment of the Group; · to receive compliance reports from the Investment Manager; · to consider the accounting policies of the Group; · to make recommendations to the Board in relation to the re-appointment of the Auditor; · to make recommendations to the Board in relation to the Auditors' remuneration and terms of engagement; and · to review and monitor the Auditor's independence and objectivity and the effectiveness of the audit process. Matters considered in the year The Committee met twice during the financial year to consider the financial statements and to review the internal control systems. The principal matters considered by the Committee were the valuation of the Group's assets, proof of ownership of its investments and cash, and the maintenance of its approval as an investment trust. The Manager and Administrator have reported to the Committee to confirm continuing compliance with their individual regulatory requirements and for maintaining the Company's investment trust status. These were also reviewed by the Auditor as part of the audit process. The Committee liaised with the appointed Investment Manager, Chelverton Investment Management Limited, throughout the year, and received reports on their legal compliance. A Risk Assessment and Review of Internal Controls document maintained by the Board was considered in detail and amended as necessary. This document is reviewed by the Committee at each meeting. Internal audit The Group does not have an internal audit function, as most of its day-to-day operations are delegated to third parties, all of whom have their own internal control procedures. The Committee discussed whether it would be appropriate to establish an internal audit function, and agreed that the existing system of monitoring and reporting by third parties remains appropriate and sufficient. The need for an internal audit function is reviewed annually. External audit The Audit Committee monitors and reviews the effectiveness of the external third-party service providers, audit process for the publication of the Annual Report and makes recommendations to the Board on the re-appointment, remuneration and terms of engagement of the Auditors. Prior to each Annual Report being published, the Committee considers the appropriateness of the scope of the audit plan, the terms under which the audit is to be conducted, as well as the matter of remuneration, with a view to ensuring the best interests of the Group are promoted. Audit fees are computed on the basis of the time spent on Group affairs by the Audit partners and staff and on the levels of skill and responsibility of those involved. Hazlewoods LLP was first appointed as Auditor to the Group on 2 May 2007. As part of its review of the continuing appointment of the Auditor, the Committee considers the length of tenure of the audit firm, its fees and independence, along with any matters raised during each audit. The Committee has discussed with Hazlewoods LLP its objectivity, independence and experience in the investment trust sector. The Committee has recommended the re-appointment of Hazlewoods LLP on each occasion since their initial appointment. The audit was put out to tender in 2017, and, as a result of that process, the Committee recommended to the Board, and the Board approved, the re-appointment of Hazlewoods LLP. The Senior Statutory Auditor for the Group has been rotated twice since the initial appointment, most recently in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2018. Hazlewoods LLP has indicated its willingness to continue in office as Auditor of the Group. Following its review, the Committee considers that, individually and collectively, the Auditor is appropriately experienced to fulfil the role required, and have recommended its re-appointment to the Board. A resolution for its reappointment will be proposed at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Committee has considered the independence and objectivity of the Auditor and it is satisfied in these respects that Hazlewoods LLP has fulfilled its obligations to the Group and its shareholders. During the year, Hazlewoods provided tax compliance services to the Group. These were not provided by the audit team and the fee is not significant (refer to note 4 on page 50). No other non-audit services were provided in the year. The Committee has advised that, based on its assessment of their performance and independence, Hazlewoods LLP has fulfilled its obligations to the Group and its shareholders. I intend to be present at the Annual General Meeting to address any questions from shareholders relating to the financial statements. Howard Myles Audit Committee Chairman 10 July 2019 Directors' Remuneration Report The Board has prepared this Report in accordance with the requirements of Schedule 8 to the Large and Medium-sized Companies and Groups (Accounts and Reports) (Amendment) Regulations 2013. The law requires the Group's Auditor,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual -9-

Hazlewoods LLP, to audit certain disclosures provided. Where disclosures have been audited, they are indicated as such. The Auditor's opinion is included in their report on pages 35 to 40. Last year, shareholders were asked to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') through an advisory vote, as has been the case in previous years, and this will again be the case at the next AGM. At the AGM held in 2018 shareholders were also asked to give a binding vote on the Directors' Remuneration Policy. The Remuneration Policy must be approved at least every three years. An Ordinary Resolution to approve the Remuneration Report will be put to shareholders at the forthcoming AGM on 5 September 2019. The Board considers and approves Directors' remuneration. No major decisions on or changes to Directors' remuneration have been made during the year ended 30 April 2019. During the year ended 30 April 2019, the fees were continued at a rate of GBP20,000 for the Chairman and GBP17,500 for other Directors, with an additional payment of GBP2,500 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Company's performance The graph below compares the total return (assuming all dividends are reinvested) to Ordinary shareholders, compared to the total shareholder return of the MSCI UK Small Cap Index. Although the Company has no formal benchmark, the MSCI UK Small Cap Index has been selected as it is considered to represent a broad equity market index against which the performance of the Company's assets may be adequately assessed. Directors' service contracts None of the Directors has a contract of service with the Company, nor has there been any contract or arrangement between the Company and any Director at any time during the year. The terms of their appointment provide that a Director shall retire and be subject to re-election at the first Annual General Meeting after their appointment, and at least every three years after that. Directors who have served on the Board for more than nine years must offer themselves for re-election on an annual basis. Directors' entitlements Directors are only entitled to fees in accordance with the Directors' Remuneration Policy as approved by shareholders. None of the Directors has any entitlement to pensions or pension-related benefits, medical or life insurance, share options, long-term incentive plans, or any form of performance-related pay. Also, no Director has any right to any payment by way of monetary equivalent, or any assets of the Company except in their capacity as shareholders. There is no notice period and no provision for compensation upon loss of office. The Directors' emoluments table below therefore does not include columns for any of these items or their monetary equivalents. Directors' emoluments for the year ended 30 April 2019 (audited) The Directors who served in the year received the following emoluments wholly in the form of fees: Fees/Total Year to 30 April 2019 Year to 30 April 2018 Lord Lamont (Chairman) 20,000 20,000 D Harris - retired 6 6,102 17,500 September 2018 H Myles 20,000 20,000 W van Heesewijk* - - A Watkins - appointed 6 11,352 - September 2018 57,454 57,500 * Mr van Heesewijk has waived his entitlement to fees. During the year no Directors received taxable benefits (2018: same). Directors' interests (audited) The interests of the Directors and any connected persons in the Ordinary shares and Zero Dividend Preference ('ZDP') shares of the subsidiary Company are set out below: Number of Number of Number of Number of Ordinary ZDP shares Ordinary ZDP shares shares held at shares held at held at held at Director 30 April 30 April 30 April 30 April 2019 2019 2018 2018 Lord Lamont 75,085 10,000 70,039 10,000 (Chairman) W van 100,000 Nil 90,000 Nil Heesewijk H Myles Nil Nil Nil Nil A Watkins 13,100 Nil n/a n/a Significance of spend on pay Change 2019 2018 % Dividends paid to 2,008,000 1,857,000 8.13 Ordinary shareholders in the year Total remuneration paid 57,454 57,500 (0.08) to Directors None of the Directors nor any persons connected with them had a material interest in the Company's transactions, arrangements or agreements during the year. The Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 April 2018 (Resolution 2) was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 September 2018. The votes cast by proxy were as follows: Number of votes % of votes cast For 1,465,634 99.26 Against 11,000 0.74 Total votes cast 1,476,634 Number of votes abstained 16,959 Remuneration Policy The Board's policy is that the remuneration of non-executive Directors should be sufficient to attract and retain directors with suitable skills and experience, and is determined in such a way as to reflect the experience of the Board as a whole, in order to be comparable with other organisations and appointments. The fees of the non-executive Directors are determined within the limits of GBP250,000, as set out in the Company's Articles of Association. The approval of shareholders would be required to increase the limits set out in the Articles of Association. Directors are not eligible for bonuses, pension benefits, share options, long-term incentive schemes or other benefits, as the Board does not consider such arrangements or benefits necessary or appropriate. Fees for any new Director appointed will be made on the same basis. The Directors' Remuneration Policy (Resolution 6) was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 September 2018. The votes cast by proxy were as follows: Number of votes % of votes cast For 1,465,203 99.23 Against 11,431 0.77 Total votes cast 1,476,634 Number of votes abstained 16,959 Expected Fees for Fees for Year to Year to 30 April 30 April 2019 2020 Chairman basic fee 20,000 20,000 Non-Executive Director 17,500 17,500 basic fee Audit Committee Chairman 2,500 2,500 additional fee The Company intends to continue with the Directors' Remuneration Policy over the next financial year. Fees payable in respect of subsequent periods will be determined following an annual review. Any views expressed by shareholders on remuneration being paid to Directors would be taken into consideration by the Board. In accordance with the regulations, an Ordinary Resolution to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy will be put to shareholders at least once every three years. Approval The Directors' Remuneration Report was approved by the Board on 10 July 2019. On behalf of the Board Lord Lamont Chairman 10 July 2019 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in respect of the Annual Report and the financial statements The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the financial statements. The Directors have elected to prepare financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs') as adopted by the EU. Company law requires the Directors to prepare such financial statements in accordance with IFRSs and the Companies Act 2006. Under company law the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they present fairly the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Group and the Company for that period. In preparing each of the Group and the Company's financial statements, the Directors are required to: · select suitable accounting policies in accordance with International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 8: 'Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors' and then apply them consistently; · present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information; · provide additional disclosures when compliance with specific requirements in IFRSs is insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Group and the Company's financial position and financial performance; · state that the Group and the Company have complied with IFRSs, as adopted by the EU subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; and · make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent. The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Group's transactions and disclose

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual -10-

with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Group and enable them to ensure that the Group's financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006 and Article 4 of the IAS Regulation. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Group and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, a Directors' Report, Directors' Remuneration Report and Statement on Corporate Governance that comply with that law and those regulations, and for ensuring that the Annual Report includes information required by the Listing Rules of the FCA. The Directors are responsible for the integrity of the information relating to the Company on the Investment Manager's website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements differs from legislation in other jurisdictions. The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief: · the financial statements, prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the EU, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Group; · the Annual Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the Group, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties faced; · the Annual Report is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy; and * the Investment Managers' Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the Group and its undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole and adequately describes the principal risks and uncertainties they face. On behalf of the Board of Directors Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 10 July 2019 Independent Auditor's Report to the members of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC Opinion We have audited the financial statements of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (the 'Parent Company') and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') for the year ended 30 April 2019, which comprise the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Consolidated and Parent Company Statement of Changes in Net Equity, the Consolidated and Parent Company Balance Sheets, the Consolidated and Parent Company Statement of Cash Flows and the related notes, including a summary of significant accounting policies. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs') as adopted by the European Union. In our opinion, the financial statements: · give a true and fair view of the state of the Group's and Parent Company's affairs as at 30 April 2019 and of the Group's and the Parent Company's loss for the year then ended; · have been properly prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union; and · have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and, as regards the Group financial statements, Article 4 of the IAS Regulation. Separate opinion in relation to IFRSs as issued by the IASB As explained in note 1 to the Group financial statements, the Group, in addition to complying with its legal obligation to apply IFRSs as adopted by the European Union, has also applied IFRSs as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In our opinion, the Group financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 30 April 2019 and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with IFRSs as issued by the IASB. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) ('ISAs (UK)') and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the FRC's Ethical Standard as applied to listed entities, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Conclusions relating to principal risks, going concern and viability statement We have nothing to report in respect of the following information in the annual report, in relation to which the ISAs (UK) require us to report to you whether we have anything material to add or draw attention to: · the disclosures in the annual report set out on pages 10 to 11 that describe the principal risks and explain how they are being managed or mitigated; · the Directors' confirmation set out on page 10 in the annual report that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Group, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity; · the Directors' statement set out on page 20 in the financial statements about whether the Directors considered it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements and the Directors' identification of any material uncertainties to the Group and the Parent Company's ability to continue to do so over a period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the financial statements; · whether the Directors' statement relating to going concern required under the Listing Rules in accordance with Listing Rule 9.8.6R(3) is materially inconsistent with our knowledge obtained in the audit; or · the Directors' explanation set out on page 20 in the annual report as to how they have assessed the prospects of the Group, over what period they have done so and why they consider that period to be appropriate, and their statement as to whether they have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of their assessment, including any related disclosures drawing attention to any necessary qualifications or assumptions. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) we identified, including those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy; the allocation of resources in the audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. The key audit matters identified were valuation, ownership and existence of investments and the allocation of capital and revenue items. Revenue recognition and management override of controls are always deemed risks in any audit. This is not a complete list of all risks identified by our audit. Audit Risk How we responded to the risk Valuation, ownership and existence of investments The Group's business is to Our audit work included, but invest predominantly in small was not restricted to: capitalised UK companies, listed on the Official List and admitted to trading on AIM, to achieve a high income and · understanding management's opportunity for capital growth. process to recognise and Accordingly, the investment measure quoted investments; portfolio is a significant, material balance in the · assessing whether the financial statements. We Group's accounting policy for therefore identified the valuation of quoted valuation, ownership and investments is in accordance existence of the investment with IAS 39; portfolio as a risk that requires particular audit · comparing quoted investment attention. valuations to an independent source of market prices; · testing investment additions and disposals to contracts and bank statements; and · confirming investment holdings to either third party confirmations, direct investee confirmations or share certificates. The Group's accounting policy on valuation of investments is shown in note 1 to the financial statements and related disclosures are included in note 10. The Audit Committee identified the valuation and ownership of investments as a significant issue in its report on page 28, where the Committee also described the action that it has taken to address this risk.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual -11-

Allocation of capital and revenue items The Group is required to Our audit work included, but apportion its expenses between was not restricted to, revenue and capital. This examining the historical trends allocation is of the Company and assessing whether the allocation of cost between important as the Group can only pay dividends out revenue and capital is fair and reasonable. of revenue reserves. The split has to be performed on the basis of 'the Board's expected long-term split of returns'. Management override of controls Under ISA 240 there is a Our audit work included, but presumption that the risk was not restricted to: of management override of · reviewing material controls is always estimates, judgements and present. decisions made by management; and · testing all material manual journal entries. The Group's accounting policies in respect of material estimates and judgements are set out in note 1. Revenue recognition Under ISA 240 there is always a Our audit work included, but presumed risk that revenue may was not restricted to: be misstated due to the improper recognition of revenue. In particular we identified completeness and occurrence of · assessing whether the investment income as a risk that Group's accounting requires particular audit attention. policy for revenue recognition is in accordance with IAS 18 'Revenue'; · obtaining an understanding of management's process to recognise revenue in accordance with the stated accounting policy; · testing income transactions by comparing dividends during the year obtained from an independent source with those recognised by the group; · testing gains and losses on investments to third party contracts; · performing cut-off testing of dividend income around the year end; and · checking the classification of special dividends as either revenue or capital receipts. The accounting policy on income, including its recognition, in shown in note 1 to the financial statements and the components of that income are included in note 2. Our application of materiality We apply the concept of materiality in planning and performing our audit, in evaluating the effect of any identified misstatements and in forming our opinion. For the purpose of determining whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement, we define materiality as the magnitude of an omission or misstatement that, individually or in the aggregate, could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements. We also determine a level of performance materiality, which we use to determine the extent of testing needed, to reduce to an appropriately low level the probability that the aggregate of uncorrected and undetected misstatements exceeds materiality for the financial statements as a whole. We established materiality for the financial statements as a whole to be GBP620,000, which is 1% of the value of the Group's net assets. For income and expenditure items we determined that misstatements of lesser amounts than materiality for the financial statements as a whole would make it probable that the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements would have been changed or influenced by the misstatement or omission. Accordingly, we established materiality for revenue items within the income statement to be GBP155,000, which is 25% of the financial statement materiality, based on long-term expectations of the split of revenue and capital income. An overview of the scope of our audit Our audit approach was based on a thorough understanding of the Group's business and is risk-based. The day-to-day management of the Group's investment portfolio and the maintenance of the Group's accounting records is managed internally, with the custody of its investments outsourced to third-party service providers. Accordingly, our audit work is focused on obtaining an understanding of, and evaluating, internal controls by the Group and inspecting records and documents held by the third-party service providers. We undertook substantive testing on significant transactions, balances and disclosures, the extent of which was based on various factors such as our overall assessment of the control environment, the effectiveness of controls over individual systems and the management of specific risks. Other information The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, other than the financial statements and our Auditor's Report thereon. The Directors are responsible for the other information. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and, except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether there is a material misstatement in the financial statements or a material misstatement of the other information. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. In this context, we also have nothing to report in regard to our responsibility to specifically address the following items in the other information and to report as uncorrected material misstatements of the other information where we conclude that those items meet the following conditions: * Fair, balanced and understandable, set out on page 33 - the statement given by the Directors that they consider the annual report and financial statements taken as a whole is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group's performance, business model and strategy, is materially inconsistent with our knowledge obtained in the audit; or * Audit Committee reporting, set out on pages 28 and 29 - the section describing the work of the Audit Committee does not appropriately address matters communicated by us to the Audit Committee; or · Directors' statement of compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, set out on page 21 - the parts of the Directors' statement required under the Listing Rules relating to the Group's compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code containing provisions specified for review by the Auditors in accordance with Listing Rule 9.8.10R (2) do not properly disclose a departure from a relevant provision of the UK Corporate Governance Code. Opinions on other matters prescribed by the Companies Act 2006 In our opinion, the part of the Directors' remuneration report to be audited has been properly prepared in accordance with the Companies Act 2006. In our opinion, based on the work undertaken in the course of the audit: · the information given in the Strategic Report and the Directors' Report for the financial year for which the financial statements are prepared is consistent with the financial statements and those reports have been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements; · the information about internal control and risk management systems in relation to financial reporting processes and about share capital structures, given in compliance with rules 7.2.5 and 7.2.6 in the Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules sourcebook made by the Financial Conduct Authority ('the FCA Rules'), is consistent with the financial statements and has been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements; and · information about the Group's corporate governance code and practices and about its administrative, management and supervisory bodies and their committees complies with rules 7.2.2, 7.2.3 and 7.2.7 of the FCA Rules. Matters on which we are required to report by exception

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

In the light of the knowledge and understanding of the Group and the Parent Company and its environment obtained in the course of the audit, we have not identified material misstatements in: · the Strategic Report or the Directors' Report; or · the information about internal control and risk management systems in relation to financial reporting processes and about share capital structures, given in compliance with rules 7.2.5 and 7.2.6 of the FCA Rules. We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters in relation to which the Companies Act 2006 requires us to report to you if, in our opinion: · adequate accounting records have not been kept by the Parent Company, or returns adequate for our audit have not been received from branches not visited by us; or · the Parent Company financial statements and the part of the Directors' Remuneration Report to be audited are not in agreement with the accounting records and returns; or · certain disclosures of Directors' remuneration specified by law are not made; or · we have not received all the information and explanations we require for our audit; or · a corporate governance statement has not been prepared by the Parent Company. Responsibilities of Directors As explained more fully in the Directors' Responsibilities Statement, set out on pages 33 and 34, the Directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Group's and the Parent Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the Group or the Parent Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditor's Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs (UK) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. A further description of our responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements is located on the Financial Reporting Council's website at: www.frc.org.uk/auditorsresponsibilities [4]. This description forms part of our Auditor's Report. Other matters which we are required to address Following the recommendation of the Audit Committee, we were appointed by the Board on 13 October 2017 to audit the financial statements for the year ending 30 April 2018 and subsequent financial periods. The period of total uninterrupted engagement including previous renewals and reappointments of the firm is 13 years. As disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, tax compliance services were provided in the year as permitted by the FRC's Ethical Standard. Separate teams were engaged to complete the work and the work was performed after the audit was complete and the audit report signed with no reliance placed on the tax compliance work by the audit team. Other than those disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, we have provided no non-audit services to the Group and Parent Company in the period from 1 May 2018 to 30 April 2019. The non-audit services prohibited by the FRC's Ethical Standard were not provided to the Group and Parent Company and we remain independent of the Group and Parent Company in conducting our audit. Our audit opinion is consistent with the additional report to the audit committee. Use of this report This report is made solely to the Company's members, as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company's members those matters we are required to state to them in an auditors' report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company and the Company's members as a body, for our audit work, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed. Ryan Hancock (Senior Statutory Auditor) For and on behalf of Hazlewoods LLP, Statutory Auditor Cheltenham 10 July 2019 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 April 2019 2019 2018 Note Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 (Losses)/gains 10 - (7,083) (7,083) - 999 999 on investments at fair value through profit or loss Investment 2 3,221 - 3,221 2,526 - 2,526 income Investment 3 (153) (459) (612) (156) (469) (625) management fee Other expenses 4 (274) (37) (311) (275) (446) (721) Net 2,794 (7,579) (4,785) 2,095 84 2,179 (defecit)/retu rn before finance costs and taxation Finance costs 6 (1) (582) (583) - (630) (630) Net 2,793 (8,161) (5,368) 2,095 (546) 1,549 (defecit)/retu rn before taxation Taxation 7 - - - - - - Total 2,793 (8,161) (5,368) 2,095 (546) 1,549 comprehensive (expense)/inco me for the year Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total pence pence pence pence pence pence Net return per: Ordinary share 8 13.40 (39.15) (25.75) 11.49 (2.99) 8.50 Zero Dividend 8 - 4.02 4.02 - 1.21 1.21 Preference share 2025 Zero Dividend 8 - - - - 5.50 5.50 Preference share 2018 The total column of this statement is the Statement of Comprehensive Income of the Group prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the year. All of the net return for the period and the total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to the shareholders of the Group. The supplementary revenue and capital return columns are presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the AIC. The notes on pages 46 to 66 form part of these financial statements. Consolidated and Parent Company Statement of Changes in Net Equity for the year ended 30 April 2019 Share Share Capital Capital Revenue Total Capit Premiu redempt reserve reserve al m ion Accoun reserve t Note GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Year ended 30 April 2019 30 April 2018 5,188 17,301 5,004 21,086 3,215 51,794 Total - - - (8,161) 2,793 (5,368) comprehensive (expense)/ income for the year Ordinary 25 228 - - - 253 shares issued Expenses of - (12) - - - (12) Ordinary share issue Dividends 9 - - - - (2,008) (2,008) paid 30 April 2019 5,213 17,517 5,004 12,925 4,000 44,659 Year ended 30 April 2018 30 April 2017 4,200 12,915 - 21,632 2,977 41,724 Total - - - (546) 2,095 1,549 comprehensive (expense)/ income for the year Ordinary 492 4,543 - - - 5,035 shares issued Expenses of - (157) - - - (157) Ordinary share issue C shares 5,500 - - - - 5,500 issued Cancellation (5,00 - 5,004 - - - of deferred 4) shares Dividends 9 - - - - (1,857) (1,857) paid 30 April 2018 5,188 17,301 5,004 21,086 3,215 51,794 The notes form part of these financial statements. Consolidated and Parent Company Balance Sheets as at 30 April 2019 Note Group Group Company Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Non-current assets Investments at fair 10 59,895 65,412 59,895 65,412 value through profit or loss Investments in 12 - - 13 63 subsidiary 59,895 65,412 59,908 65,475 Current assets Trade and other 13 447 863 447 863 receivables Cash and cash 1,690 111 1,690 111 equivalents 2,137 974 2,137 974 Total assets 62,032 66,386 62,045 66,449 Current liabilities Trade and other 14 (2,078) (192) (2,091) (255) payables (2,078) (192) (2,091) (255)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)