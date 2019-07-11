

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) said it has reached agreements to settle investigations related to the sales and marketing of Suboxone Film. The Group will pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve the federal investigations. To cover the settlement expenses, RB will raise its provision to $1.5 billion at its half-year results.



Reckitt Benckiser noted that there is no admission of any violation of law. The Board decided to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice and the FTC in order to avoid the costs, uncertainty related to the investigations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX