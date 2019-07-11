Media Inquiries: Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, July 11, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the 18th consecutive year since its initial inclusion in 2002.The FTSE4Good Index Series is a global index series for socially responsible investment.The FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to help investors integrate the global standard factors of environmental, social and governance (ESG) into their investment decisions. Eisai received particularly high scores in "Customer Responsibility", "Labor Standards", "Corporate governance", "Anti-Corruption", and "Climate Change", among others. As of July 2019, a total of 1,034 companies from around the world have been selected for the FTSE4Good Developed Index, including 175 companies from Japan.Along with being listed in the FTSE4Good Index Series, Eisai is also listed in the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, and S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, which are the four ESG investment indices for Japanese stocks adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. By strengthening its ESG initiatives and increasing non-financial value, Eisai is striving to sustainably enhance corporate value based on this corporate philosophy.