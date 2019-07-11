Quark Expeditions Debuts New Livery and Interior Design for Ultramarine

LONDON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quark Expeditions, the leader in polar adventures, released new renderings of its game-changing polar expedition ship, Ultramarine, which will set sail in the Antarctic 2020-21 season.

The renderings showcase new livery featuring Quark Expeditions' distinctive yellow "Q" logo spanning the full height of the ship, reflecting Quark's mission to go beyond the predictable. New interior renderings highlight Ultramarine's spacious suites as well as a range of striking public spaces, including the ship's main restaurant, panorama lounge, lecture theater, ready room, polar boutique, spa, sauna and fitness center.

"We are proud and excited to see the vision behind Ultramarine come to life," says Andrew White, president of Quark Expeditions. "From the bold exterior to the comfortable, contemporary interior, our internal and external teams have come together to create a truly unique ship that will present unprecedented possibilities for our guests. This one-of-a-kind ship will provide passengers from across the globe an ultra-immersive, ultra-inspiring, ultra-exciting polar experience second to none."

In addition to its unmatched portfolio of off-ship adventure options, which will include activities such as flightseeing, heli-hiking and heli-skiing, Ultramarine will provide guests an exceptional onboard experience, with 102 suites across nine categories, including six solo suites with floor-to-ceiling windows and the largest entry-level twin suites of its class. Each suite has been meticulously designed to keep guests inspired by, and connected to, the breathtaking polar landscapes outside and will include spacious entryways, spa-inspired bathrooms with heated floors throughout and premium sleep zones.

Public spaces on Ultramarine include:

Main Restaurant - Featuring outstanding views from every seat, full access to the 360-degree wraparound deck, a wine-tasting bar, and a variety of seating configurations to comfortably accommodate all guests and expedition staff.

Panorama Lounge and Bar - A relaxed gathering spot featuring unobstructed panoramic views and an outdoor, forward-facing Observation Deck.

Lecture Theater - A comfortable space where passengers learn more from our world-class experts about the adventures enjoyed and the wonders to come, featuring a high-resolution LED screen, real-time translations, and live broadcasting for those who prefer to listen from the ease of their suite.

Wellness Centre - A modern space featuring three distinct areas where guests can unwind before their next adventure: a luxurious spa with a wide range of treatments, a state-of-the-art sauna featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, and a fully equipped fitness room with separate yoga space.

Polar Boutique - Stocked with the industry's top cold-weather expedition gear and a carefully curated selection of polar keepsakes, the boutique ensures guests have everything they need, including mementos of an unforgettable journey.

Ready Rooms - Designed for efficiency and situated next to the Zodiac hangar, Ultramarine's two ready rooms include an individual locker for each guest to safely store and dry personal items and expedition gear between outtings.

"This vessel reflects Quark's guiding ethos to go beyond for our guests," says White. "Three decades of polar exploration has taught us a lot - and one of the lessons we've taken to heart is that exceptional off-ship experiences are heightened by exceptional on-ship experiences. I'm happy to say Ultramarine will deliver both."

About Quark Expeditions:

Specialising in expeditions to Antarctic and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for three decades. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers, it offers travellers unparalleled access to the most remote places on Earth. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, naturalists and researchers, the on-board program focuses on guest interaction to educate and enrich the passenger experience. www.quarkexpeditions.com.

About Travelopia:

Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world. www.travelopia.com.