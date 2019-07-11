

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech inflation decelerated in June, as expected, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Consumer prices advanced 2.7 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.9 percent rise in May. The rate came in line with expectations.



Prices of goods went up 2.3 percent and that of services climbed 3.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.2 percent in June primarily due to higher costs of 'recreation and culture'.



Average inflation in twelve months to June came in at 2.5 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that import price inflation rose to 2 percent in May from 3.4 percent in April. On month, import prices moved up 0.3 percent.



At the same time, export prices gained 0.2 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 2 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX