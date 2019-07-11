Ossur Hf: Q2 2019 Results - Conference call Thursday 25 July at 9:00 CEST

Announcement no. 41/2019



11 July 2019

Conference call on Thursday 25 July at 9:00 CEST / 7:00 GMT / 3:00 EDT

Össur will publish its financial results for Q2 2019 prior to market opening on Thursday 25 July. That same day at 9:00 CEST, Össur will host a conference call where Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO, and Sveinn Solvason, CFO, will present and discuss the results of the quarter. The conference call will be conducted in English.

A webcast can be followed on the Össur website: http://www.ossur.com/investors

To participate in the conference call please call one of the following telephone numbers:

DK: + 45 35 44 55 77

UK: + 44 (0) 333 300 0804

SE: + 46 (0) 8 566 426 51

US: + 1 631 913 1422

IS: + 354 800 7437

PIN CODE: 57380500#

Further information

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations, dhreidarsson@ossur.com, +354 515 1380

