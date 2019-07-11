Ossur Hf: Q2 2019 Results - Conference call Thursday 25 July at 9:00 CEST

Announcement no. 41/2019
11 July 2019
Conference call on Thursday 25 July at 9:00 CEST / 7:00 GMT / 3:00 EDT
Össur will publish its financial results for Q2 2019 prior to market opening on Thursday 25 July. That same day at 9:00 CEST, Össur will host a conference call where Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO, and Sveinn Solvason, CFO, will present and discuss the results of the quarter. The conference call will be conducted in English.
A webcast can be followed on the Össur website: http://www.ossur.com/investors
To participate in the conference call please call one of the following telephone numbers:
DK: + 45 35 44 55 77
UK: + 44 (0) 333 300 0804
SE: + 46 (0) 8 566 426 51
US: + 1 631 913 1422
IS: + 354 800 7437
PIN CODE: 57380500#
