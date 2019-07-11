Commencing July 12, 2019, Jays Groupshares will be traded under its new name, Northbaze Group AB. New company name: Northbaze Group AB ---------------------------------------- New short name: NBZ ---------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0003204908 ---------------------------------------- Commencing July 12, 2019, Jays Group AB BTA (paid subscription shares) will be traded under its new name Northbaze Group AB BTA. New name: Northbaze Group BTA ----------------------------------------- New short name: NBZ BTA ----------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0012674521 ----------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye ABon +46 8 121 576 90.