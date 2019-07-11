Marshall Motor Holdings (MMH) has issued a pre-close trading statement indicating that performance was in line with management expectations even though markets remain challenging. It also comes at a time when peers have been suffering from what increasingly appear to be company-specific issues. With new and used-car demand continuing to decline in the face of Brexit-induced confidence issues, MMH again outperformed. However, margin pressures and further potential H2 supply-side constraints are expected to lead to a modest fall in profitability. Our estimates remain unchanged and MMH is trading on a current-year multiple of just 5.9x supported by a healthy dividend yield. Any recovery in markets post the Brexit outcome is not reflected by the multiple contraction, even if much of the downside now appears discounted.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...