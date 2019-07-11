Medical Vacuum Systems Market to Cross $2 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical vacuum systems market demand is predicted to rise from USD 1.3 billion in 2018 to over USD 2 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Technological advancements in medical vacuum coupled with rising adoption drives medical vacuum systems market growth. Manufacturers focus on enhancement of systems for corrective and effective patient management. Several companies such as Atlas Copco, INTEGRA Biosciences, and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. among others focus on new product launches and existing product enhancements. For instance, Atlas Copco's mVAC medical vacuum system provides highly reliable medical vacuum for use in emergency, intensive care and operating theaters. Enormous demand for such vacuum systems in hospitals will accelerate the medical vacuum system market share.

Stringent regulatory framework mandating usage of medical vacuum systems will render positive impact on the medical vacuum systems industry growth. Numerous initiatives undertaken by different regional government bodies and organizations promoting use of medical vacuum systems in targeted sites of surgical procedures should foster business growth. Moreover, medical vacuums systems are transferred and manufactured with the uppermost quality possible as per limits and standards by the different regulatory authorities. Additionally, firm's manufacturing vacuum systems have to abide certain regulations for ensuring superior quality of products, that is further projected to boost the industry growth. However, high cost associated with medical vacuum systems may restrict medical vacuum systems market growth during the analysis timeline.

Centralized vacuum systems valued more than 370 million in 2018 and will witness lucrative growth over the coming years. Centralized vacuum systems are suitable for dental clinics, hospitals, laboratories and other healthcare institutions. Advancements in vacuum systems coupled with increasing demand for centralized vacuum systems favors the segmental growth. Upgradation in centralized vacuum systems can provide necessary vacuum to hospitals and laboratories with reduced water supply that should further enhance the medical vacuum system market size.

Dry claw vacuum pump segment accounted for over 16% revenue share in 2018 and will witness noteworthy CAGR by 2025. Rising demand for effective dry claw vacuum pump that provides cost-effective solution will upsurge the segmental growth. Several benefits offered by this technology include dry compression, efficient technology, extremely low maintenance and long claw life further accelerates the segmental growth.

Dental segment was valued more than 230 million in 2018 and is expected to experience robust growth over the coming years. Globally increasing prevalence of oral diseases including mouth cancer propels the medical vacuum system market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and increasing adoption of medical vacuum in dental for affordable treatment boosts the business growth.

Laboratories segment held substantial revenue share in 2018 and is predicted to witness around 6.5% CAGR during the forecast timeline. Rising demand for medical vacuum systems in laboratories for maintaining lab environment augments the segmental growth. growing preference for advanced and portable medical vacuum systems in laboratories should surge the segmental growth.

North America medical vacuum system market was valued over USD 540 million in 2018. Increasing health concerns and awareness regarding various therapeutic diseases such as gynecology and dental will drive the regional growth. Growing healthcare spending and well-established healthcare infrastructure for operative and accurate health management should augment the business growth.

Some of the notable business players operational in medical vacuum systems market share include Air Techniques, Gardner Denver, Busch Holding, Atlas Copco, INTEGRA Biosciences, ConvaTec, Allied Healthcare Products, Drägerwerk, Medela, Medicop and Laerdal Medical. Numerous initiatives undertaken by business players such as mergers, partnerships and collaborations to withstand in the market will prove beneficial for business growth. For instance, in May 2019, Busch Group and Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG signed a strategic cooperation agreement. This agreement is aimed to help strengthen their position in the vacuum technology market. Moreover, in October 2018, ConvaTec a global leading medical technology company received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for its Avelle, negative pressure wound therapy system. Such product launch expanded the product portfolio of the firm.

