The global anti-thrombin III testing market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global anti-thrombin III testing market size is the shift toward rapid diagnostics. Rapid diagnostics have gained immense popularity in recent years as they are quick and easy to perform and provide results with a faster turnaround time. They are suitable for emergency medical screening and can also be performed in medical facilities with limited resources. Moreover, the market is witnessing the development RDTs for the diagnosis of blood disorders. As all anti-thrombin III testing products support rapid diagnostics, their demand is likely to increase significantly in the coming years.

As per Technavio, the presence of various blood clotting disorders will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global anti-thrombin III testing market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Anti-Thrombin III Testing Market: Presence of Various Blood Clotting Disorders

Anti-thrombin deficiency presents many symptoms that are very similar to other disorders, including protein S deficiency, protein C deficiency, and antiphospholipid syndrome. This allows medical practitioners to cross-check for these disorders by identifying anti-thrombin deficiency among patients. Thus, the presence of various blood clotting disorders is expected to fuel the growth of the anti-thrombin III testing market during the forecast period.

"The rising incidence of age-related medical conditions such as high blood pressure, and hypertension that can lead to CVDs is a major health concern which mandates early detection. These conditions can lead to the development of blood clots, which can be easily detected by using anti-thrombin tests. Thus, the rise in the geriatric population will fuel the anti-thrombin III testing market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Anti-Thrombin III Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global anti-thrombin III testing market by end-user (hospitals, laboratories, and academic and research institutions) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the anti-thrombin III testing market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The growth of the anti-thrombin III testing market in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the rise in IVD tests, presence of a large number of vendors, and the growing demand for anti-thrombin III testing for blood disorders.

