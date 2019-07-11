Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 10-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.91p INCLUDING current year 363.12p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 351.26p revenue INCLUDING current year revenue 357.46p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16