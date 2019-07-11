sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.07.2019 | 13:07
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 8

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 10-July-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year                 210.46p
revenue

INCLUDING current year                               212.13p
revenue

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta