Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 10-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1871.13p revenue INCLUDING current year 1891.16p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1827.03p revenue INCLUDING current year 1847.07p revenue The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563