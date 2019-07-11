

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.44 billion, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $1.04 billion, or $1.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 billion or $2.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $12.54 billion from $11.78 billion last year.



Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.53 Bln. vs. $1.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.35 vs. $1.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.25 -Revenue (Q2): $12.54 Bln vs. $11.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.40



