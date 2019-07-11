Avon Foundation for Women announces new funding for Vital Voices, marking a ten-year partnership aimed at ending gender-based violence

LONDON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon and the Avon Foundation for Women today announced a new $200,000 grant to Vital Voices Global Partnership. The grant will fund Voices Against Violence, an initiative which builds on Avon's long-standing commitment to help women and girls live safe lives, free from violence. The donation marks the Avon Foundation's tenth year partnering with Vital Voices, bringing its total funding for the NGO to over $4 million.

With current research showing that one in three women globally will experience gender-based violence, experts agree that no one sector alone can adequately confront the scale of this epidemic. In response, Avon and Vital Voices joined forces to form a public-private partnership with the US Department of State over a decade ago. During the lifetime of the public-private partnership, the total number of beneficiaries is 2.3 million people in 66 countries. This broad impact stems from the over 3,000 individuals who have been trained and directly supported.

The new grant will fund the 2019 Voices Against Violence initiative. Voices Against Violence will convene NGOs, law enforcement agencies, service providers and other allied advocates to improve investigation, prosecution, victim safety and survivor support. The partnership is launching Voices Against Violence programmes in Argentina, the Philippines and South Africa in 2019. Led by the Vital Voices Human Rights team and its network of experts from around the world, this dynamic programme will:

Encourage conversation : with a training programme to help advocates - including Avon associates and Representatives - to support women and girls impacted by violence.

: with a training programme to help advocates - including associates and Representatives - to support women and girls impacted by violence. Provide information : with the launch of a new website providing awareness and resources about gender-based violence

: with the launch of a new website providing awareness and resources about gender-based violence Improve support: continuing to improve and enhance support by working to remove barriers for survivors in accessing justice and vital support services

The first summit of 2019 took place in Manila, Philippines in June, becoming the 52nd training programme that Avon and the Avon Foundation have run with Vital Voices. The event convened local experts and dignitaries including the United States Ambassador to the Philippines, Sung Kim, and leaders from organisations such as the Philippine Commission on Women, the Philippine National Police and the Development Action for Women Network.

The programme included a full-day training session for Avon associates and Representatives, aimed at raising awareness of different forms of abuse and equipping participants with life-saving techniques and resources.

Amy Greene, Chair of the Avon Foundation, said: "Avon has been championing women worldwide for more than 130 years. Voices Against Violence is one of the ways in which we're tackling gender violence as part of stand4her - our programme which aims to positively impact the lives of 100 million women around the world each year and create a better world for women. This new Foundation funding amplifies the power of our voice. It's crucial that we open up the conversation about gender-based violence and open up partnerships and connection between the players that can make a tangible difference to women who are impacted."

Nicole Hauspurg, Director of Justice Initiatives at Vital Voices, said: "We are honoured to have the Avon Foundation and Avon as a partner and humbled by the opportunity to convene such a diverse and dedicated group of advocates to elevate the voices of survivors and those who courageously advocate on their behalf."

Since 2004, Avon and Avon Foundation for Women have contributed $65 million to help tackle gender violence around the world. Tens of millions of women and families have been supported through these efforts through direct services or support and information.

About Vital Voices Global Partnership

Vital Voices Global Partnership is an international non-profit organization that identifies and partners with creative and fearless women leaders around the world. Vital Voices searches the world for women leaders with daring vision for change, then works with them to make that vision a reality with capacity building, skills training, grants, access to a network of their peers, mentorship, visibility, recognition and guidance to accelerate change on a global scale. For more than 20 years, Vital Voices has invested in over 16,000 women leaders from 181 countries and territories, who have then gone on to create change affecting millions around the world. Visit www.vitalvoices.org to learn more.

About Avon Foundation for Women

The Avon Foundation for Women is committed to supporting issues that matter most to women. Since its inception in 1955, the Avon Foundation has promoted or aided charitable, scientific, educational, and humanitarian activities, with a special emphasis on activities that improve the lives of women and their families. Through 2018, Avon Products, Inc. and the Avon Foundation have contributed over $1 billion in over 50 countries. Today, Avon global cause programs focus on breast health awareness and prevention through the Avon Breast Cancer Promise, and to help end gender-based violence through the Avon Promise to Help End Violence Against Women and Girls.

About Avon Products Inc.

For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent sales Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis.Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. stand4Her