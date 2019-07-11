

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank releases the accounts of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on June 5 and 6.



Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the franc and the pound, it rose against the yen. Against the greenback, it was steady.



The euro was worth 121.90 against the yen, 1.1273 against the greenback, 0.8973 against the pound and 1.1110 against the franc as of 7:25 am ET.



