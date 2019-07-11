

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group Airlines (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported Thursday that it served around 13.8 million passengers in June 2019. It represented an increase of 4.5 percent from the previous year. The capacity or available seat kilometres, were up 2.9 percent over the previous year, and sales or revenue seat kilometres, increased by 4.9 percent.



The passenger load-factor also grew 1.6 percentage points to 85.2 percent. Cargo capacity increased 7.2 percent year-on-year, while cargo sales were down 3.3 percent in revenue tonne-kilometre terms. The cargo load factor showed a reduction, decreasing 6.4 percentage points to 58.8 percent.



The Network Airlines including Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines, carried 10.0 million passengers in June, a 3.7 percent growth from the prior-year period. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilometres increased 3.8 percent in June. The sales volume was up 5.3 percent over the same period, with an increase in seat load factor by 1.2 percentage points to 85.3 percent.



Eurowings (including Brussels Airlines) carried around 3.8 million passengers in June. Among this total, 3.5 million passengers were on short-haul flights and 267,000 flew on long-haul flights. June capacity was 1.1 percent below its prior-year level, while its sales volume was up 3.0 percent, resulting in a 3.0 percentage points increase in seat load factor to 85.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX