Aqua Security Named Best Security Company of the Year at the Annual Cyber Security Awards 2019

BOSTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security, the leading platform provider for securing container-based and cloud native applications, announced today it has won the Best Security Company of the Year (under 150 staff) award at the Cyber Security Awards . The Cyber Security Awards were established in 2014 to reward the best individuals, teams and companies within the cyber security industry.

Aqua offers the most mature and capable platform for securing container-based and cloud-native applications from development to production. The Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform is the industry's most comprehensive solution for securing applications using containers and serverless functions, on any platform, "on-prem" or on public clouds including AWS, Azure and Google, among others.

The Cyber Security Awards is an independent event with no affiliation with any media organizations or vendors, ensuring judges award companies based solely on merit, according to the Organizers . Excellence and innovation are core themes throughout all categories.

"2019 was the best and most competitive year to date," said Judge Karla Reffold. "All the categories had outstanding entries, representing the very best the industry has to offer. To win is a huge achievement as there are now so many accomplished people and organisations within cybersecurity."

Aqua provides full lifecycle security for container-based and serverless applications from the CI/CD pipeline to runtime production environments. Users gain access to consistent visibility, detection and prevention capabilities across the spectrum of their cloud-native operations, ensuring that only approved code runs in their environment, and that containers and functions only get the most minimal privileges they require. Run-time protection makes it possible to detect and automatically respond to suspicious activity in real-time, preventing or limiting the impact of attacks.

Aqua secures cloud-native applications at dozens of Global 1000 customers across the financial services, technology, retail, media, government, healthcare, telecom, and travel industries.

"Winning a Cyber Security Award is both an incredible honor for us, and a validation that Aqua offers the leading platform for securing container-based and cloud native applications," said Dror Davidoff, CEO, Aqua Security. "Aqua enables enterprises to secure their container-based and cloud-native applications from development to production, accelerating container adoption and bridging the gap between DevOps and IT security."

