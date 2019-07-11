Already postponed from June to September 30, the procurement will now be held by the end of October. The exercise will be open to new renewables projects with more than 5 MW of generation capacity. Selected developers will be awarded 15-year energy deals rather than the 12-year arrangements offered in February's abortive attempt.The Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy has published new bidding rules for its next renewable energy auction. Originally planned for June then postponed to September 30, the auction will now be held by the end of October, according to a statement from the ministry. ...

