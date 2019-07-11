First order shipped to Saskatchewan; purchase orders for other provinces and retailers imminent.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTCQX: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") today announced that it has commenced sales of the Company's cannabis oils for the Canadian adult use market, with product expected to hit store shelves early next week.

"Adding oils to our product line allows us to meet the needs of our customers in the Canadian adult use market," said Beleave CEO, Bill Panagiotakopoulos. "As our production capacity expands, we will continue to increase our investments and product offerings in the higher-margin, undersupplied, non-combustible market.

Beleave's high-quality cannabis oil is produced from a variety of strains grown by the cultivation team, including Ultra Sour, a particularly popular one for the Company. The oil is packaged in 30 ml bottles and provides 14.07 mg of THC per millilitre.

Beleave has focused on producing a variety of cannabis products to meet the needs of its diverse adult use clients. Until now, that meant growing a selection of different strains to ensure that clients find the one that they prefer and meets their needs. With its focus on oils, the Company is investing in the smokeless applications for cannabis products and continues to prepare for the expanded cannabis market later this year with research into tasteless, odourless dissolvable powders.

The first oil order was shipped to Wiid Boutique, a local brick and mortar retailer in Regina, Saskatchewan. The Company has several other sales agreements in progress and will update the market on its sales and distribution plans in future announcements.

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully-licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner. Through its majority ownership of Procannmed S.A.S., Beleave is fully licensed to cultivate, produce, and extract medical cannabis in Colombia positioning it to capitalize on exports and the expanding Latin American market. The Company has partnered with Canymed GmbH to supply the German market with medical cannabis.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Keagan

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 1 (647) 449 - 7352

Email: kkeagan@beleave.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

