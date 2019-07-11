Cobalt Iron Inc. has received a patent (issued July 2, U.S. Patent 10339099) for its techniques related to electronic discovery (e-discovery) when searching for data in backup storage. Further proof of Cobalt Iron's advanced enterprise-data discipline capabilities, this patent represents the company's unique approach to managing backup data sets to facilitate e-discovery requests. As a result, CIOs, data custodians, compliance officers, systems administrators, backup administrators, and other IT professionals who use Cobalt Iron's Adaptive Data Protection platform can fulfill e-discovery requests more quickly and cost-effectively, with verifiable data discipline.

In today's business and regulatory climate, it is essential for enterprises to be able to respond to e-discovery requests in a timely, comprehensive, and cost-efficient manner. Among the largest data targets for e-discovery searches in most enterprises are backup data sets, which typically contain copies and versions of all key corporate data. Performing e-discovery data searches on these enterprise backup data sets can be complex, time-consuming, and very costly. Enterprise data custodians struggle with balancing the demands of legal e-discovery requests against the challenges and costs of performing the searches.

This Cobalt Iron patent unveils novel techniques for facilitating e-discovery in backup data including:

Extracting metadata from a backup data set for e-discovery

Efficiently identifying a subset of data within a backup data set associated with an e-discovery request

Performing data reduction on data targeted by an e-discovery request

Preserving a native file format and a chain of custody for each data item in a backup data set identified by an e-discovery request

Applying e-discovery and backup policies to data identified by an e-discovery request

Automatically copying e-discovery data that is about to be deleted or modified within a backup data storage

"Cobalt Iron's new e-discovery techniques bring insights and efficiencies to corporate data custodians, allowing them to manage e-discovery requests more effectively and introduce new levels of data discipline," said Richard Spurlock, CEO and founder of Cobalt Iron. "Preserving native file formats, maintaining a chain of custody, and applying e-discovery policy for each data item identified by an e-discovery request greatly simplifies the arduous tasks associated with regulatory compliance."

More information: www.cobaltiron.com.

Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/190711CobaltIron.docx

Photo: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/Cobalt_Iron-e-discovery_patent.jpg

Description: E-discovery Generic Graphic

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005095/en/

Contacts:

Sunny Branson

Wall Street Communications

1 801 582 0581

sunny@wallstcom.com