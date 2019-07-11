

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) said the planned appointment of Jeff Poulton as Executive Vice President and CFO will be effective August 13, 2019. He joined the company on July 11. Manmeet Soni will continue as CFO through August 12, 2019. Manmeet Soni has decided to step down in order to pursue other interests.



Poulton was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Indigo Ag. Prior to this, he was the Chief Financial officer of Shire plc, and member of Shire's Executive Committee and Board of Directors.



