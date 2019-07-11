The gross margin for the quarter improved significantly at 50.85% vs 35.77% for the same period in 2018

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further updates regarding its transition to an omnichannel business.

Following the Company's recent corporate update, Peekaboo Beans has announced its quarterly highlights for the period ended March 31, 2019 (Q1 2019):

Quarterly Highlights ($CAD)

Due to a shift in sales model, sales for the quarter shrank compared to Q1 2018 while gross margins improved significantly.

Gross margins for the quarter improved significantly at 50.85% vs 35.77% for the same period in 2018. This was largely due to the shift to a social retail model and a significant decrease in commission costs. Commissions for the quarter were $6,630 vs $107,477 for the same period in 2018. This represents a 93.83% decrease in the Company's commission costs.

vs for the same period in 2018. This was largely due to the shift to a social retail model and a significant decrease in commission costs. Operating expenses shrank from ~$1.16m in 2018 to ~$0.57m in 2019 a decrease of $582,737.

"We are very excited about our start to 2019," commented Traci Costa, Founder and CEO of Peekaboo Beans. "The shift to the social retail model has resulted in major improvements in the cost-structure and gross margins. In the long-run this should allow Peekaboo Beans to achieve an operating profit and positive operating cashflow sooner than under the previous model."

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omnichannel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

