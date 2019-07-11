Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) - L Squared Digital Signage and Microsoft Corp. have reached a new IP Co-Sell Ready partner agreement.

L Squared, a global leader in Digital Signage and Corporate TV powered through Azure and the IoT Hub have earned the prestigious IP Co-Sell Ready Status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program (OCP).



The program, designed by Microsoft, involves an elite group of global partners that "co-sell" their respective software solutions with the Microsoft global sales force. The upgraded status comes with sales and marketing advantages, co-branding, direct sales support and high-level exposure.



IP Co-Sell Ready status is awarded to Co-Sell partners that have demonstrated a high level of technical proficiency and sales aptitude with in-market customers.



After a successful year of moving through the program, L Squared was awarded a coveted spot in the IoT Hub Expo; a circle of exclusive solutions that is part of the global Microsoft Conference Inspire + Ready, taking place in Las Vegas this July. Microsoft received an overwhelming amount of interest this year and were honored to select the L Squared Hub solution as one that exemplified a unique partnership with Microsoft IoT, delivering exceptional innovation in the IoT community.



"It's been an excellent year in partnership; and our product the L Squared Hub already integrates with many Microsoft solutions, like Power BI, SharePoint, Office 365, Yammer, MS Exchange and more. Our customers are the real winners here. They are getting an exceptional internal communications platform powered by the world-class Azure platform and IoT Hub," says L Squared CEO Gajendra Ratnavel.



L Squared will continue to work directly with global Microsoft Sales executives in expanding business opportunities and market share.



About L Squared



Over the course of the last decade, L Squared has become a global leader in Digital Signage and Corporate Communications. With operations and customers spanning five continents, the company continues to grow and help customers improve their internal communication programs. The company flagship software, the L Squared Hub, is used by the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, in creating powerful communication programs that push content to Digital Screens, Desktops, Kiosks and Mobile while impacting business critical operations and management decisions.

