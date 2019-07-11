Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy" or the "Company"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals for the creative industry, today announced the addition of Kelly Payne to Spacefy's Board of Directors.

As a Program Consultant for Ontario Creates (formerly known as the Ontario Media Development Corporation), Payne is a key player in the administration of the Ontario Feature Film Fund, International Export Fund and Industry Development programs. Prior to joining Ontario Creates, she worked as a production executive at Rogers Broadcasting, and as a programming manager for Bell Media Inc., with roles at both CTV and OLN. She holds a BFA in Film & Television from York University, and a Media Arts Diploma from Sheridan College.

"We're extremely fortunate that Kelly Payne has agreed to join our Board of Directors," said Chairman Michael Bradley. "She brings invaluable new connections, strategic insights, and customer insights to the table for Spacefy."

Spacefy CEO Russ Patterson agrees. "With her business perspective and end-to-end understanding of the film and television industry, Kelly brings expertise that is particularly attractive to Spacefy. We're very pleased to have her on our board."

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

