Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) - MustGrow Biologics (CSE: MGRO) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. MustGrow is an agricultural biotech company focused on developing and commercializing its patented natural biologic product that acts as a pesticide, fungicide nematicide and fertilizer.

The company's signature, patented products are derived from mustard seed, utilizing the plant's natural defense mechanism as a pre-plant soil biopesticide. Organic compounds found within mustard (Brassica) plants, combined with water, form allyl isothiocyanate (AITC), which is the active ingredient in MustGrow's signature products.

Management believes the natural AITC chemical has untapped potential to benefit agricultural production - both as a biopesticide/fungicide and biofertilizer - and has yet to be fully explored and commercialized. MustGrow has concentrated the active ingredient in both granular and liquid form to maximize safety and efficacy.

In addition to its signature biopesticides, MustGrow is compiling a science-based suite of biological products, assessing potential product labels from third parties.

The company is targeting the fruit, vegetable, turf, ornamentals and cannabis industries. Approximately $9 million has previously been spent on 110 independent tests, validating MustGrow's remarkably safe and effective granular product.

The company's granular product is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states as a fertilizer and pesticide, although in California it is currently limited to fertilizer use only. In Canada, it is designated by Health Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency as a fruit, vegetable, turf and ornamental biopesticide and biofertilizer.

For cannabis, the company is currently developing reliable, safe and biological solutions that adhere to Health Canada's strict regulations and is positioning its signature product as an effective pre-plant soil treatment, reducing the chance for any added soil to a greenhouse to bring in pests or diseases. MustGrow expects its biopesticide and biofertilizer will help licensed cannabis producers control the same conditions addressed in fruit and vegetable crops.

The company recently raised gross proceeds of $1.2 million from a non-brokered private placement of approximately 1.7 million shares priced at $0.70 per share.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.mustgrow.ca, contact Corey Giasson, CEO, at 306-668-2652.

