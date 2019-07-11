The growing incidence of ophthalmic diseases such as keratosis, cataract, and glaucoma is significantly increasing the number of surgeries across the world. This is increasing the demand and encouraging companies to launch single-use ophthalmic knives that are made of different materials and varied sharpness. This helps companies enhance their product portfolio and strengthen their market position, which is expected to be a key driver for the growth of the ophthalmic knives market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (reusable ophthalmic knives and single-use ophthalmic knives) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global ophthalmic knives market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Bausch Health, Diamatrix Ltd., HAI Laboratories, Inc., MANI, INC., Novartis AG, and Sidapharm, competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"The minimally invasive technique is gaining immense popularity over the last few years, owing to advantages such as minimized cost, pre- and post-surgical diagnosis and medication, and reduced hospital stay. Furthermore, the adoption of robotic platforms is also increasing by surgeons to improve surgical precision and perform complicated surgeries. These factors are expected to increase the demand for ophthalmic knives, which will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five ophthalmic knives market vendors

Bausch Health

Bausch Health is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of pharmaceutical, OTC, medical devices, and Solta products, mainly in the field of vision care, surgical, consumer, and ophthalmology. The company offers guarded crescent knife and guarded slit knives under its ophthalmic knives category to hospitals, ASCs, and clinics.

Diamatrix Ltd.

Diamatrix Ltd. manufactures and sells various ophthalmic knives, including ProTekt sharps safety knives and ExactEtch brand knives. ProTekt sharps safety knives come with sharps injury protections built into the handle to avoid sharp injuries. ExactEtch brand knives are crafted using the company's proprietary non-grinding process, which ensures the structure of the knife edge is consistently sharp and dimensionally precise.

HAI Laboratories, Inc.

HAI Laboratories, Inc. is one of the leading ophthalmic knives manufacturers with product offerings such as cataract knife and cystotome knife. Cataract knife is a sharp tip angled 30-degree ophthalmic knife and cystotome knife is a lens chopper, left angled 40-degree knife. The company sells these products to hospitals, clinics, and ASCs.

MANI, INC.

MANI, INC. owns and operates businesses in four major segments, including surgical instruments, ophthalmic instruments, suture needles, and dental instruments. Under the ophthalmic instruments category, the company sells ophthalmic sutures, ophthalmic knives, and trocar kits. The company's product offerings include an arched knife and a short-head slit knife.

Novartis AG

Headquartered in Switzerland, Novartis AG is one most established manufacturers of innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company's clearcut s safety knife offers consistent sharpness and ergonomic design along with new safety elements to prevent injuries. The company also offers single-use ophthalmic devices under its LaserEdge Plus category.

