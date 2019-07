ALung Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of low-flow extracorporeal carbon dioxide removal (ECCO 2 R) technologies for treating patients with acute respiratory failure, announced today the achievement of a major milestone with the enrollment of the 50th patient in its U.S. based VENT-AVOID clinical trial.

COPD affects 30 million Americans1 and is the third leading cause of death in the United States behind cancer and heart disease.2 Acute exacerbations, defined as a sudden worsening of COPD symptoms, are a major cause of morbidity and mortality in COPD patients.

The VENT-AVOID pivotal trial is the world's first and largest prospective Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) ever conducted on the utilization of ECCO 2 R in AE-COPD, studying the avoidance or minimization of the need for mechanical ventilation. The results of the study are expected to validate the safety and efficacy of the Hemolung Respiratory Assist System (RAS) for COPD patients experiencing acute exacerbations requiring ventilatory support.

"The attainment of this significant enrollment milestone in the VENT-AVOID trial illustrates the significant interest by clinicians of having the Hemolung RAS and ECCO 2 R therapy available in their clinical arsenal for the treatment of AE-COPD. We believe our continued focus and progress in this trial, coupled with our ongoing collaboration with the FDA, will assist in further accelerating enrollment and reducing the time to complete the trial," stated Peter DeComo, Chairman and CEO of ALung.

The Hemolung RAS is also the sole technology being used in the UK REST Trial, a landmark prospective pivotal study of the use of the Hemolung RAS in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The UK REST Trial continues to make significant progress with 378 patients enrolled and is currently the largest clinical study of extracorporeal lung support ever conducted. The research is jointly led by Queen's University and Belfast Health and Social Services Trust under the direction of investigators Professor Danny McAuley and Dr. James McNamee of the Centre for Experimental Medicine at Queen's University Belfast.

The Hemolung RAS has European marketing clearance (CE Mark) and is the world's only fully integrated Respiratory Dialysis system providing low-flow ECCO 2 R. ALung is the only company pursuing two major pivotal trials to validate the safety and efficacy of extracorporeal carbon dioxide removal therapy.

About ALung Technologies

ALung Technologies, Inc. is a privately held Pittsburgh-based developer and manufacturer of innovative lung assist devices. Founded in 1997 as a spin-out of the University of Pittsburgh, ALung has developed the Hemolung RAS as a dialysis-like alternative or supplement to mechanical ventilation. ALung is backed by Philips, UPMC Enterprises, Abiomed, The Accelerator Fund, Allos Ventures, Birchmere Ventures, Blue Tree Ventures, Eagle Ventures, Riverfront Ventures, West Capital Advisors, and other individual investors.

For more information about ALung and the Hemolung RAS, visit www.alung.com

For more information on the VENT-AVOID trial, and a list of enrolling sites, please visit clinicaltrials.gov

For more information about the REST Trial, please visit UK National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) REST Trial Project Website.

CAUTION: The Hemolung RAS is an Investigational Device and limited by United States law to investigational use.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which, if not based on historical facts, involve current assumptions and forecasts as well as risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from the results or events stated in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain events not within the Company's control. Events that could cause results to differ include failure to meet ongoing developmental and manufacturing timelines, changing GMP requirements, the need for additional capital requirements, risks associated with regulatory approval processes, adverse changes to reimbursement for the Company's products/services, and delays with respect to market acceptance of new products/services and technologies. Other risks may be detailed from time to time, but the Company does not attempt to revise or update its forward-looking statements even if future experience or changes make it evident that any projected events or results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

