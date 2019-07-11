Complimentary 30-Minute Skin Analysis is Now Available at Bruggeman Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics

First-Time Patients will Receive a Skin Analysis that Addresses Common Skin Concerns

PEORIA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2019 / Uneven skin tone? Adult acne? Rosacea? Spots that just won't go away? Bring those troublesome skin care problems to Lyda Moore, Lead Aesthetician at Bruggeman Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics, for a free skin analysis and recommendations to restore the skin to its natural beauty.

Lyda, working under the direction of Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Brian Bruggeman, M.D., is a Licensed Aesthetician, Certified Laser Technician and Laser Safety Officer and she offers numerous non-invasive treatments to help people address common skin concerns.

"I love problem solving and helping people feel better about their appearance and themselves. Our Free Skin Analysis allows me to investigate any external surface issues, and also identify internal factors that may be contributing to a patient's skin concerns," Lyda said.

The complimentary skin analysis also provides each patient with the opportunity to explain and identify their perceived areas of concern. Lyda personalizes an individual treatment plan to address each with the latest, medically advanced modalities available.

With all these state-of-the-art treatments under one roof, each of which was hand-picked by both Lyda and Dr. Bruggeman, there really isn't any skin concern that can't be addressed.

"Working under a plastic surgeon adds extra levels of knowledge, experience and comfort for our patients. By law, an aesthetician's scope of practice is limited. However, if I come across concerns such as possible skin cancer or suspicious-looking moles, I can defer to Dr. Bruggeman's medical expertise. He can examine the area and refer people to a dermatologist, if necessary," explained Lyda.

Some of the more popular, non-invasive treatments offered by Bruggeman Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics are IPL (by Lumecca), Dermalinfusion, Morpheus8, Microneedling, and laser hair removal.

"We can address everything from sun damage, hyperpigmentation, aging skin, acne scarring, skin tightening, fine lines, rosacea, and so much more," said Lyda. "Best of all, each treatment can be done in the comfort of our beautiful, custom designed office."

Bruggeman Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics opened in 2019 and offers comprehensive MedSpa treatments and plastic surgery to residents of the Peoria, Arizona area. The office welcomes new patients and encourages those interested in plastic surgery and aesthetic solutions to call (623) 230-2200 to schedule a free plastic surgery consultation and aesthetic skin analysis. Bruggeman Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics is located at 14155 N. 83rd Avenue, Suite 147, Peoria, Arizona.

