

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. has recalled about 58,000 Focus cars in North America, saying that an issue with the powertrain control module software in these vehicles could potentially deform the fuel tank.



The recall affects select 2012 and 2017 Focus vehicles equipped with 2.0-liter GDI engines, and also 2013-14 Focus ST vehicles carrying 2.0-liter GTDI engines.



The automaker said it is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to the issue. The affected vehicles were built at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan.



The recall is related to an earlier recall in October of 1.5 million Ford Focus vehicles. Some of the cars were improperly serviced at that time, prompting the automaker to issue the latest recall.



According to the company, during the earlier recall, the affected vehicles did not receive the intended calibration software that will detect a malfunctioning canister purge valve.



'When the canister purge valve is stuck open in these vehicles, an excessive vacuum can develop in the fuel vapor management system, potentially deforming the fuel tank. If this occurs, the customer may observe a malfunction indicator light, inaccurate or erratic fuel gauge indication, drivability concerns or loss of motive power,' Ford said in a statement.



According to the automaker, dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module in affected vehicles with the appropriate software calibration and replace the affected parts as required.



In June, Ford had announced four safety recalls that affected more than 1.2 million vehicles, including the Explorer SUVs and F-150 pickup trucks. The recall of the Explorer vehicles was for an issue that could significantly diminish steering control of the vehicles.



