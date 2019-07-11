

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil futures touched the highest price in six weeks as a storm is gaining strength to become a possible hurricane and is expected to hit the Gulf of Mexico later this week.



Hurricane Barry, tipped to become one of the first major storms of the Atlantic hurricane season, is forecast to bring up to 20 inches of rain.



An intermediate Advisory issued by the NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami at 7 AM CDT Thursday said storm surge, heavy rains, and hurricane conditions are possible across the North-Central Gulf Coast in a couple of days.



Winds have a speed of 35 mph (55 km/h), and are forecast to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm later today, and could become a hurricane by late Friday.



A tornado is possible tonight and Friday across southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi, the weather agency said.



Up to 9 inches of rain have already occurred across portions of the New Orleans metropolitan area, causing flooding.



Crude oil production was affected in the Gulf on Wednesday due to the storm.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX