Winners are 'the cream of the crop' sharing competitive objectives and achieving outstanding levels of excellence

Nexperia, the expert in discrete and MOSFET components and analog logic ICs, today announced that it has received a Bosch Global Supplier Award in the category 'Purchasing of direct materials Mobility Solutions'. Nexperia was one of only 47 companies from Bosch's 43,000-strong supplier base to be honoured with such an award for its outstanding performance and teamwork in 2017-2018.

Bosch has presented these awards every two years since 1987, to reward outstanding performance in the manufacture and supply of products or services notably as concerns quality, costs, innovation, and logistics. This year's award ceremony carried the theme: 'Transforming Together. Staying Ahead", and was held in Blaichach, Germany. For Bosch, suppliers do more than just deliver components, they are also partners in development and innovation that help the company stay competitive. Bosch relies on partners who share the company's long-term competitive objectives and who are willing to collaborate closely with the company.

Commented Andreas Reutter, head of supply chain management at Robert Bosch GmbH:The award-winners have achieved outstanding levels of excellence, and work with us in an exceptional spirit of partnership. From technological expertise to logistical quality and entrepreneurial potential, the winners of the Bosch Global Supplier Award have it all; they are the cream of the crop."

Added Frans Scheper, CEO, Nexperia: "The Bosch awards are highly-valued in our industry, so to receive one is a great honour for Nexperia and we thank Bosch very much. Like Bosch, we also value partnership, teamwork and innovation in all business activities very highly and we look forward to continuing our successful relationship."

About Nexperia

Nexperia is the expert in high-volume production of discrete and MOSFET components and analog logic ICs that meet the stringent standards set by the Automotive industry. With an absolute focus on efficiency, Nexperia consistently produces the essential semiconductors required by every electronic design in the world: more than 90 billion annually. Products that are benchmarks in efficiency in process, size, power and performance with industry-leading small packages that save valuable energy and space.

With decades of experience, supplying to the world's biggest companies, Nexperia has over 11,000 employees across Asia, Europe and the U.S., offering global support. The company has an extensive IP portfolio and is certified to IATF 16949, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001.

Nexperia: Efficiency wins.

