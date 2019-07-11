Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo BHF as at 30 June 2019 the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 202,234 Getlink shares
- EUR 12,438,339.09 in cash
For reference, as at the date of the last return, 31 December 2018, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 420,000 Getlink shares
- EUR 9,667,348.08 in cash
Between 1 January and 30 June 2019, the following transactions have been carried out:
- 1,540 buy transactions
- 1,336 sell transactions
Over the same period, traded volumes represented:
- 1,631,883 shares purchased for 21,834,304.05 euros
- 1,849,649 shares sold for 24,605 295.06 euros
