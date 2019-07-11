Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo BHF as at 30 June 2019 the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

202,234 Getlink shares

EUR 12,438,339.09 in cash

For reference, as at the date of the last return, 31 December 2018, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

420,000 Getlink shares

EUR 9,667,348.08 in cash

Between 1 January and 30 June 2019, the following transactions have been carried out:

1,540 buy transactions

1,336 sell transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes represented:

1,631,883 shares purchased for 21,834,304.05 euros

1,849,649 shares sold for 24,605 295.06 euros

