CLASQUIN (Paris:ALCLA) is currently holding exclusive negotiations to acquire a company based in Canada.

The target company specialises in freight forwarding to and from Canada.

Proforma financial data based on estimated results for the last year shows:

Sales of CAD 48m

Gross margin of CAD 8m

The company employs around 90 people.

CLASQUIN would acquire an 80% equity interest. Existing shareholders would retain a 20% minority interest and the present director would continue to manage the company.

This transaction would allow the CLASQUIN Group to significantly expand its operations in Canada and provide new opportunities for further growth in North America.

Joining the CLASQUIN Group international network will help the Canadian company to accelerate its growth.

Pending the outcome of current negotiations and fulfilment of the usual conditions precedent, CLASQUIN expects to close the deal during the second half of 2019.

UPCOMING EVENTS (publication after-market closure)

Thursday 29 August 2019: Business report as at 30 June 2019

Monday 23 September 2019: 2019 half year results

Wednesday 30 October 2019: Business report as at 30 September 2019

CLASQUIN is an air and sea freight forwarding and overseas logistics specialist. The Group designs and manages the entire overseas transport and logistics chain, organising and coordinating the flow of client shipments between France and the rest of the world, and more specifically to and from Asia-Pacific and the United States.

Its shares are listed on EURONEXT GROWTH, ISIN FR0004152882, Reuters ALCLA.PA, Bloomberg ALCLA FP. For more information, see www.clasquinfinance.com.

CLASQUIN confirms its eligibility for the new share savings plan for MSCs (medium-sized companies) in accordance with Article D221-113-5 of the French Monetary and Financial Code established by decree number 2014-283 of 4 March 2014 and with Article L221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code which set the conditions for eligibility (less than 5,000 employees and annual sales of less than 1,500 million euros or total balance sheet of less than 2,000 million euros).

CLASQUIN is part of Enternext©PEA-PME 150 index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005595/en/

Contacts:

CLASQUIN

Philippe Lons Deputy Managing Director/Group CFO

Domitille Chatelain Group Head of Communication

CLASQUIN Group 235 cours Lafayette 69006 Lyon

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 83 17 00 Fax: +33 (0)4 72 83 17 33