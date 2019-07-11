Findit, Inc.: Freedom Loan Resolution Featured Member on Findit.com

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation is featuring Findit member Freedom Loan Resolution. Freedom Loans Resolution is a student debt counseling company in California. Freedom Loan Resolution provides student debt counseling to help students apply for various loan forgiveness programs in select states, but also nationwide.

Findit provides Freedom Loan Resolution with online marketing services that include SEO, content creation, social media marketing and video production.

To view Freedom Loan Resolution on Findit you can visit http://findit.com/student-loan-debt-solution

Freedom Loan Resolution has a unique vanity Findit address which is Student Loan Debt Solution.

The video below highlights of Freedom Loan Resolution Services.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rO60oxt7qCI

Start Down Your Path Towards Federal Student Loan Forgiveness

Suffering under the weight of immense student debt? reach out to our student loan counselors today. Get on the path towards a better, BRIGHTER financial future with Freedom Loans Resolution Services.

About Freedom Loan Resolution

Freedom Loan Resolution Services provides student debt relief to students that are struggling to make ends meet. Along with housing payments, car loans, and other mandatory expenses, your student loans can be overwhelming. When you contact our student loan loan counselors, you access more than answers and sound advice-you gain an advocate. Our goals are to ensure your rights as a borrower are respected.

If you have Federal Student Loans you may qualify for any of the student loan forgiveness programs that are available to borrowers. You may be eligible for principal reduction, loan forgiveness, or a complete loan discharge depending on your individual circumstance.

Call Freedom Loan Resolution at 888-780-6225 to discuss your student loan debt needs. We understand the situation you are in and it can be stressful when you don't know where to turn.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

